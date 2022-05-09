Paramount+ Releases Official Trailer For Upcoming Original Series ‘Players’

Paramount+ has released the official trailer, premiere date and key art for the upcoming original series PLAYERS. Produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die and co-created and executive produced by Peabody Award winners Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, the ten-episode series will premiere on Thursday, June 16, exclusively on Paramount+.

The first three episodes will be available to stream at launch on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all other markets where the service is currently available. Following the series’ premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

PLAYERS is a comedic documentary-style series that follows a fictional pro “League of Legends” esports team as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together.

The series stars Misha Brooks as Creamcheese, Da’Jour Jones as Organizm, and Ely Henry as their coach, Kyle Braxton. Holly Chou, Stephen Schneider, Peter Thurnwald, Youngbin Chung, Moses Storm, Alexa Mansour, Noh “Arrow” Dong-Hyeon, Michael “Miko” Ahn, Luke Tennie and Dan Perrault also appear.

PLAYERS will reunite Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, the duo behind “American Vandal,” as co-creators and executive producers, with Yacenda also directing. Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell, Mike Farah and Jim Ziegler also serve as executive producers alongside Tim McAuliffe, Riot Games, 3Arts’ Ari Lubet and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Todd Sellers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Riot Games’ “League of Legends” is the most-played PC game in the world and generates billions of hours of gameplay per year. “League of Legends” is also the largest esport on the planet, with the 2021 “League of Legends” World Championship Finals generating a record-breaking 30.6 million average-minute audience.

