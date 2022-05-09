SHUDDER Announces Jenn Wexler’s 1970s Supernatural Horror ‘The Sacrifice Game’

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streamer for horror, thriller, and the supernatural, and Red Sea Media have announced that production will begin next week on 1970s supernatural horror The Sacrifice Game, written by Jenn Wexler (The Ranger) and Sean Redlitz and set to be directed by Wexler, to star Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Olivia Scott Welch (Fear Street), with Gus Kenworthy (American Horror Story: 1984) and Chloë Levine (The OA), who also starred in Wexler’s The Ranger. Shudder has taken all rights to the film in its territories, while Red Sea Media, Inc. has acquired international.

The film, which begins principal photography May 9, 2022, is set at a girls’ boarding school over Christmas break, 1971, where Samantha and Clara, two students staying behind for the holidays, must survive the night against uninvited visitors.

The film will also star Derek Johns (The Wolf and the Lion) and Laurent Pitre (Under the Banner of Heaven), along with Madison Baines (1UP) and newcomer Georgia Acken.

The producers are Philip Kalin-Hajdu and Albert I. Melamed with Heather Buckley, Wexler, and Todd Slater (King of Killers, The Parts You Lose) of Slater Brothers Entertainment. Roman Kopelevich and Crystal Hill of Red Sea Media, Inc., Peter Phok, Mark Berry and Duane Farley of AMG, with Massoud and Welch are executive producing. Real by Fake (The Morning Show, Big Little Lies) is on board with Marc Côté executive producing and Yannick Sadler co-producing.

The deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions for Shudder and Philip Kalin-Hajdu and Albert I. Melamed on behalf of the filmmakers. Todd Slater of Slater Brothers Entertainment brokered the deal with Red Sea Media on behalf of the filmmakers.

“We loved The Ranger and are thrilled to be working with Jenn and her team to bring her new film, The Sacrifice Game, to life. Jenn’s film promises to be a wild and thrilling ride that offers a fresh take on timeless horror themes. We can’t wait to share it with our members,” said Shudder General Manager Craig Engler.

“I loved this script – it reminded me of the classic horror films of the 70’s,” stated Red Sea Media’s CEO, Roman Kopelevich.

“I am extremely excited to be working with this incredible cast and to be partnering again with Shudder and with RSM. The Sacrifice Game is my tribute to the beauty and boldness of ‘70s horror, anchored in an unlikely friendship between outsiders,” said Wexler.

“After years working in genre, it is a highlight to be making a Shudder original with this film. Wexler’s thrilling vision pulled us in from the start. We have never seen Mena Massoud and Olivia Scott Welch in roles like these and we can’t wait to share it with the world. We are grateful to be working with Shudder and RSM,” said producers Philip Kalin-Hajdu and Albert Melamed.

Massoud is represented by Gersh, LINK Entertainment and Myman Greenspan. Welch is represented by UTA and Vault. Kenworthy is represented by WME, Sugar23, Michael Spencer, and Jen Peros, Famous Last Words PR. Levine is represented by APA and Anthony & Associates. Wexler is represented by CAA and Hitman Studios.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.