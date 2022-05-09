‘The Lost City’ Starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum To Receive 4K UHD Release In June

Discover thrilling adventure, fabled treasure, and epic laughs when the hit comedy THE LOST CITY finds its way home for purchase on Digital starting May 10, 2022. The film will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD July 26th from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, this “fun & wild jungle adventure comedy” (Erik Davis, Fandango) is “a hilarious adventure from start to finish” (Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color). Fans can enjoy THE LOST CITY at home on Digital*, 4K Ultra HD, or Blu-ray and get over 50 minutes of fun-filled bonus content, including hilarious bloopers, deleted scenes not seen in theaters, and multiple behind-the-scenes featurettes. Take a trip to the movie’s exotic filming location, see how the incredible action set pieces were filmed, discover the story behind the infamous jumpsuit, and much more!

BONUS FEATURES:

THE LOST CITY DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.

THE LOST CITY – Official Synopsis

Loretta Sage’s (Sandra Bullock) novels are filled with ancient tombs and daring adventures, but that doesn’t mean she’s prepared for them in real life. When she is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) to locate a legendary lost city, Loretta’s handsome cover model, Alan (Channing Tatum), sets off on a heroic but hapless rescue mission. Thrust into an epic thrill-ride through the jungle, the unlikely pair must work together to survive the elements, and survive each other, to find the city’s fabled treasure before it’s lost forever.

