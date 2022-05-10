HBO’s WESTWORLD Season 4 To Arrive On June 26th; New Trailer Unveiled!

The Emmy® winning drama series WESTWORLD returns for its eight-episode fourth season SUNDAY, JUNE 26 (9:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the new trailer for the new season below!

The returning cast for the series includes Evan Rachel Wood, Emmy® winner Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan. New cast members include Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) joins the cast as a recurring guest star this season.

Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Production companies: Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television; based on the film written by Michael Crichton.

