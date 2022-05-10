Iconic Adult Film ‘Deep Throat’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Global Cinema Return Beginning In June 2022

The Zeitgeist of the Sexual Revolution and first adult film to debut in mainstream theatrical cinema breaking box office records in 1972, filmmaker Gerard Damiano Sr.’s controversial film “Deep Throat” had an unprecedented impact on popular culture and society. It changed the way we discussed sexuality and is still considered to be the most profitable film of all time.

Damiano Films will tour the globe this year with this pop culture phenom timed to the film’s 50th anniversary for the first time in decades offering Q&As with the filmmaker’s son Gerard Damiano Jr. a filmmaker in his own right, and daughter Christar – who can offer illuminating context to the film that helped to create the Adult Film Industry, beginning with a sneak preview on June 10th, 2022, in New York. Damiano Films holds the rights to their father’s most important feature films. A documentary on “Deep Throat” director Gerard Damiano Sr. helmed by Damiano Jr. is currently in the works.

In the summer of 1972 “Deep Throat” brought adult films into the mainstream and kick-started the Sexual Revolution. Its success was unprecedented, breaking box office records in its very first week of theatrical exhibition. Lauded as one of the first hardcore films to feature a plot, character development, and production values, it pushed the limits of what could be shown on screen and made an international celebrity of its star, Linda Lovelace. Busted by police, picketed, and banned, the ongoing persecution only added to the film’s popularity. It would help to create the Adult Film Industry and an audience hungry for feature length films with adult content. Celebrities, dignitaries, couples, and women joined the usual “raincoat crowd,” waiting in lines that wrapped around the block just to see it.

“We have succeeded in preserving our father’s best known film in a complete 4K restoration so that it can be shared not only with his old fans, but with new generations. We are excited to present “Deep Throat” as a theatrical experience, the way it was originally shown, and add in-person talk backs to discuss its impact then, and its relevance today” shares Gerard Jr. of Damiano Films.

Unsatisfied and unfulfilled, a young woman (Linda Lovelace), derives little pleasure from sex. She feels a lot of “little tingles”, but wants “Bells Ringing! Dams Bursting! and Bombs going off!” Her roommate (Dolly Sharp ) sends her to an unconventional therapist (Harry Reems), who discovers the root of her problem. Her clitoris is deep down in her throat! The solution: a technique known as “Deep Throat.” Once cured, she devotes herself to helping others to find the sexual satisfaction that she so desired.

This light, campy, comedy was one of the first full length feature films to include hard-core sex and became an instant phenomenon. Made in 1972 for a mere $25,000, it was reported to have made over $600,000,000. It came to define what was known as “Porno Chic” reaching mainstream audiences.

The response was not all positive. Conservative Christian groups and Anti-Porn Feminists sought to ban on the film. It was prosecuted on both local and federal levels resulting in many high-profile cases reaching all the way to the Supreme Court. “Deep Throat” became a household word and lent its name to the Watergate informant who brought down then President Richard Nixon. It enjoys a cult status today. “Deep Throat” has been referenced in all forms of popular culture from late night monologues to feature films. It has inspired songs, books, movies, musicals, even a rock opera. The acclaimed documentary “Inside Deep Throat” sought to tell the true story, while “Lovelace ” which starred Amanda Seyfried offered a fictionalized version. Burt Reynolds famously styled himself after Gerard Damiano Sr. for his appearance as porn director Jack Horner in Paul Thomas Andersons “Boogie Nights.”

Noted auteur filmmaker Gerard Damiano Sr. is best known for the iconic film “Deep Throat, ” but went on to make some of the best and most critically acclaimed films of the genre. Damiano Films LLC was founded by his son Gerard Damiano Jr. and daughter Christar, to preserve their father’s legacy. They are lovingly restoring his most significant films such as “The Devil in Miss Jones, ” “Memories within Miss Aggie,” the cult classic “Let My Puppets Come,” as well as his masterpiece “The Story of Joanna.” The Damianos are joined by Robin Leonardi, daughter of legendary Porn Star and Activist Gloria Leonard. Together they represent the second generation of the pioneers of “The Golden Age of Porn.”

