‘Krypto the Superdog: The Complete Series’ To Hit DVD For The First Time In August!

In 2005, a new breed of Super Hero claimed its place of prominence among Saturday morning cartoons with the premiere of Krypto the Superdog. On August 2, 2022, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment brings the acclaimed complete animated series to DVD (USA $44.98 SRP; Canada $49.99 SRP).
Created by Chris Mitchell, Krypto the Superdog follows the adventures of the title character – Superman’s beloved pooch – who also acquires the powers afforded his original Earthbound master. Alongside allies like Ace The Bat-Hound and Streaky the Supercat, Krypto fights the forces of evil, which include the animal companions of Lex Luthor and Catwoman.
Sam Vincent (Ninjago, Sausage Party) voiced the title character to lead the robust cast that included Brian Drummond (Monster Beach) as Streaky, Scott McNeil (X-Men: Evolution) as Ace the Bat-Hound, Alberto Ghisi (Trick ‘r Treat) as Kevin Whitney, Tabita St. Germain (My Little Pony franchise) as Andrea, Terry Klassen (Dragon Ball Z) as Tusky Husky, Ellen Kennedy (Polly Pocket) as Brainy Barker, Michael Dobson (The Deep) as Bulldog. Additional cast members included Peter Kelamis (Beyond, Riverdale) as Tail Terrier, Mark Oliver (Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitsu) as Mechanikat, Trevor Devall (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Hot Dog, and Nicole Bouma (Powerpuff Girls Z) as Snooky Wookums.
Scott Jeralds (Static Shock) and Alan Burnett (Batman: The Animated Series) served as supervising producers, and Linda Steiner (Pound Puppies) and Paul Dini (Superman: The Animated Series) were producers on the series. Sander Schwartz was the executive producer. Burnett and Dini also served as story editors, while Jeralds directed all 39 episodes of Krypto the Superdog.
Krypto the Superdog: The Complete Series
DISC 1
Ep- 01 Krypto’s Scripto: Pt. 1 and Pt. 2
Ep- 02 Super-Flea / A Bug’s Strife
Ep- 03 Meet the Dog Stars / The Streaky Story
Ep- 04 Diaper Madness / Feline Fatale
Ep- 05 Dog-Gone Kevin / The Dark Hound Strikes!
Ep- 06 My Pet Boy / Dem Bones
Ep- 07 Bathound for a Day / Dog Bot
Ep- 08 Old Dog, New Tricks / Talk to the Animals
DISC 2
Ep- 09 My Uncle, the Superhero / Top Dog
Ep- 10 Puss in Space Boots / Teen Tiny Trouble
Ep- 11 Dogbot To The Rescue / Bad Bailey
Ep- 12 Bathound’s Bad Luck / Circus of the Dog Stars
Ep- 13 The Living End / The Dog Days of Winter
Ep- 14 Bad Hair Day / The Cat and the Bat
Ep- 15 Melanie’s Monkey / Funny Business
Ep- 16 Now You See Him. . . / Bones of Contention
DISC 3
Ep- 17 Superdog? Who’s Superdog? / The Good Life
Ep- 18 Streaky’s Super Cat Tale / The New Recruit
Ep- 19 Up, Up and Away / Dinosaur Time
Ep- 20 Puppy Problems / Switching Sides
Ep- 21 Leaf of Absence / Big Sister
Ep- 22 Bathound Meets The Dog Stars / A Dog’s Life
Ep- 23 Stray for a Day / Ruffled Feathers
DISC 4
Ep- 24 Bathound and the Robin / Furry Fish
Ep- 25 Tusky’s Tooth / When Penguins Fly
Ep- 26 Storybook Holiday: Pt. 1 and Pt. 2
Ep- 27 Kids in Capes / Attack of the Virtual Vegetables
Ep- 28 Mechani-Bot / Stretch-O-Mutt to the Rescue
Ep- 29 Growing Pains / K-9 Krusader
Ep- 30 Andrea Finds Out! / Magic Mutts
Ep- 31 Reptile Round-Up / Streaky’s Field Trip
Ep- 32 Pied Pussycat Piper / Solar Specs
DISC 5
Ep- 33 Too Many Cooks / Join the Club
Ep- 34 Bailey’s Back / Streaky’s Inner Struggle
Ep- 35 Face Time / Catopia
Ep- 36 The Parrot and the Pirates / Robbie’s Return
Ep- 37 Revolt of the Beavers / Invasion from the Planet Peanut
Ep- 38 Mechanikalamity / Barrumpbarrump
Ep- 39 Iguanukkah
