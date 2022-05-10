‘Krypto the Superdog: The Complete Series’ To Hit DVD For The First Time In August!

In 2005, a new breed of Super Hero claimed its place of prominence among Saturday morning cartoons with the premiere of Krypto the Superdog. On August 2, 2022, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment brings the acclaimed complete animated series to DVD (USA $44.98 SRP; Canada $49.99 SRP).

Created by Chris Mitchell, Krypto the Superdog follows the adventures of the title character – Superman’s beloved pooch – who also acquires the powers afforded his original Earthbound master. Alongside allies like Ace The Bat-Hound and Streaky the Supercat, Krypto fights the forces of evil, which include the animal companions of Lex Luthor and Catwoman.

Sam Vincent (Ninjago, Sausage Party) voiced the title character to lead the robust cast that included Brian Drummond (Monster Beach) as Streaky, Scott McNeil (X-Men: Evolution) as Ace the Bat-Hound, Alberto Ghisi (Trick ‘r Treat) as Kevin Whitney, Tabita St. Germain (My Little Pony franchise) as Andrea, Terry Klassen (Dragon Ball Z) as Tusky Husky, Ellen Kennedy (Polly Pocket) as Brainy Barker, Michael Dobson (The Deep) as Bulldog. Additional cast members included Peter Kelamis (Beyond, Riverdale) as Tail Terrier, Mark Oliver (Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitsu) as Mechanikat, Trevor Devall (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Hot Dog, and Nicole Bouma (Powerpuff Girls Z) as Snooky Wookums.

Scott Jeralds (Static Shock) and Alan Burnett (Batman: The Animated Series) served as supervising producers, and Linda Steiner (Pound Puppies) and Paul Dini (Superman: The Animated Series) were producers on the series. Sander Schwartz was the executive producer. Burnett and Dini also served as story editors, while Jeralds directed all 39 episodes of Krypto the Superdog.

Krypto the Superdog: The Complete Series

DISC 1

Ep- 01 Krypto’s Scripto: Pt. 1 and Pt. 2

Ep- 02 Super-Flea / A Bug’s Strife

Ep- 03 Meet the Dog Stars / The Streaky Story

Ep- 04 Diaper Madness / Feline Fatale

Ep- 05 Dog-Gone Kevin / The Dark Hound Strikes!

Ep- 06 My Pet Boy / Dem Bones

Ep- 07 Bathound for a Day / Dog Bot

Ep- 08 Old Dog, New Tricks / Talk to the Animals

DISC 2

Ep- 09 My Uncle, the Superhero / Top Dog

Ep- 10 Puss in Space Boots / Teen Tiny Trouble

Ep- 11 Dogbot To The Rescue / Bad Bailey

Ep- 12 Bathound’s Bad Luck / Circus of the Dog Stars

Ep- 13 The Living End / The Dog Days of Winter

Ep- 14 Bad Hair Day / The Cat and the Bat

Ep- 15 Melanie’s Monkey / Funny Business

Ep- 16 Now You See Him. . . / Bones of Contention

DISC 3

Ep- 17 Superdog? Who’s Superdog? / The Good Life

Ep- 18 Streaky’s Super Cat Tale / The New Recruit

Ep- 19 Up, Up and Away / Dinosaur Time

Ep- 20 Puppy Problems / Switching Sides

Ep- 21 Leaf of Absence / Big Sister

Ep- 22 Bathound Meets The Dog Stars / A Dog’s Life

Ep- 23 Stray for a Day / Ruffled Feathers

DISC 4

Ep- 24 Bathound and the Robin / Furry Fish

Ep- 25 Tusky’s Tooth / When Penguins Fly

Ep- 26 Storybook Holiday: Pt. 1 and Pt. 2

Ep- 27 Kids in Capes / Attack of the Virtual Vegetables

Ep- 28 Mechani-Bot / Stretch-O-Mutt to the Rescue

Ep- 29 Growing Pains / K-9 Krusader

Ep- 30 Andrea Finds Out! / Magic Mutts

Ep- 31 Reptile Round-Up / Streaky’s Field Trip

Ep- 32 Pied Pussycat Piper / Solar Specs

DISC 5

Ep- 33 Too Many Cooks / Join the Club

Ep- 34 Bailey’s Back / Streaky’s Inner Struggle

Ep- 35 Face Time / Catopia

Ep- 36 The Parrot and the Pirates / Robbie’s Return

Ep- 37 Revolt of the Beavers / Invasion from the Planet Peanut

Ep- 38 Mechanikalamity / Barrumpbarrump

Ep- 39 Iguanukkah

