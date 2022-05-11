FEAST ON THIS! — ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force: The Baffler Meal Complete Collection’ To Be Unleashed In July!

Hey Aqua Teen Fam! Everyone’s favorite fast-food trio from Adult Swim creators Dave Willis (“Squidbillies,” “Space Ghost Coast to Coast”) and Matt Maiellaro (“Space Ghost Coast to Coast,” “12 oz. Mouse”) are coming together for the first time on DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment with a complete collection including all 140 episodes from the hit series 11 season run, as well as the first theatrical film titled Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film For Theaters, plus hours of bonus content.

With over 30 hours of content to binge on, Aqua Teen Hunger Force: The Baffler Meal Complete Collection is priced to own at $112.99 SRP for the DVD ($129.99 in Canada). Aqua Teen Hunger Force is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Get on the Case & Own the Complete Collection when it drops on July 12, 2022!

About Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Three unique detectives, the Aqua Teen Hunger Force, share a rental house in New Jersey. This mystery-solving trio is comprised of human-sized food products: Master Shake, the big-mouthed, self-appointed team leader with a short attention span and no work ethic; Frylock, the only reasonable member of the group, who happens to be a box of French-fried potatoes–spuds with power; and Meatwad, a talented round mound of meat who can take the shape of a hot dog or an igloo. Together, this triple threat tackles unusual cases from the luxury of a neighbor’s swimming pool–unless they’re confronted by danger. Then, of course, the three run like hell.

