Joey Bada$$ Announces New Album ‘2000’ and North American Tour

Joey Bada$$ has officially announced his new album, 2000, slated for release on June 17th, 2022 via Columbia Records. The album will arrive nearly 10 years to the date after the release of his classic mixtape, 1999. Along with the album announcement, Joey announces a 20-date North American summer tour. Check out the full tour routing and details below and stay tuned for more from Joey Bada$$ coming soon.
Joey Bada$$ Tour Dates:
7/01/22 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
7/02/22 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
7/03/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
7/06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
07/07/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
07/08/22 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
07/09/22 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
07/10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven Stage
07/12/22 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
07/13/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
07/15/22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
07/17/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell
07/19/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
07/20/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
07/21/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
07/23/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
07/24/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
07/26/22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
07/27/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
07/28/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
