Joey Bada$$ Announces New Album ‘2000’ and North American Tour

Joey Bada$$ has officially announced his new album, 2000, slated for release on June 17th, 2022 via Columbia Records. The album will arrive nearly 10 years to the date after the release of his classic mixtape, 1999. Along with the album announcement, Joey announces a 20-date North American summer tour. Check out the full tour routing and details below and stay tuned for more from Joey Bada$$ coming soon.

Joey Bada$$ Tour Dates:

7/01/22 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

7/02/22 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

7/03/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

7/06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

07/07/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

07/08/22 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

07/09/22 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

07/10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven Stage

07/12/22 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

07/13/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

07/15/22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

07/17/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell

07/19/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07/20/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

07/21/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

07/23/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

07/24/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

07/26/22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

07/27/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

07/28/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

