Rock Goddess ORIANTHI To Release “Live From Hollywood” Album In July via Frontiers Music

Frontiers Music Srl has announced “Live From Hollywood”, a new live album and long-form video from internationally renowned rock guitarist Orianthi.

Available on CD/DVD and Blu-ray, “Live From Hollywood” will be released on July 15, 2022. The performance was captured on January 8, 2022 at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood, CA and sees the guitarist and her excellent backing band in fine form, playing songs from Orianthi’s most recent release “O” and cuts like her hit, ‘According To You’.

This new live release serves as an appetizer for Orianthi’s upcoming new studio album, which will be released later in 2022.

Pre-order/save “Live From Hollywood” HERE: https://orcd.co/orianthilive

Orianthi’s first major solo artist success, as a singer-songwriter and guitarist, was with the Geffen Records release of “According To You,” which is now RIAA-Certified Platinum® and has over 17 million streams on Spotify. Her music’s ability to transcend time and remain relevant cannot be more clear than it’s recent resurgence on TikTok. There are over 83 million views on the “According to You” hashtag making it a viral trend that is introducing Gen Z to Orianthi for the first time in a big way. Career-long fans are used to seeing their favorite world class guitarist playing arenas with rock royalty and global superstars like Michael Jackson, Carlos Santana, Carrie Underwood, Alice Cooper and more. The juxtaposition of her newly arrived online popularity and her lifelong pursuit of artistic credibility is the nebulous of this shining star.

“Live From Hollywood” Tracklisting:

1. Contagious

2. Sinners Hymn

3. Heaven In This Hell

4. Think Like A Man

5. You Don’t Wanna Know

6. What’s It Gonna Be

7. Courage

8. Blow

9. Impulsive

10. Blues Won’t Leave Me Alone

11. According To You

12. How Do You Sleep

LINE-UP:

Orianthi – Guitar, Vocals

Nick Mayfield – Guitar

Carmen Vandenberg – Guitar

Justin Andres – Bass

Michael Bearden – Keyboards

Glen Sobel – Drums

