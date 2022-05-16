Brother Hawk Signs With Liars Club Records; Release Cover Of Type O Negative “Love You To Death”

Liars Club, the new label formed by Amigo the Devil and indie powerhouse Regime Music Group, is proud to welcome Atlanta-based four-piece Brother Hawk to the family. The band will re-release their Big Trouble Sessions EP under their new label deal with two new tracks on June 10th, 2022.”We’ve known Danny for many years now and we jumped at the chance to be part of his label,” said Brother Hawk guitarist/singer JB Brisendine. “We’re thrilled to be among artists that are passionate and dedicated to their vision, as well as involved with a label that encourages and supports that. What we release with Liars Club will be true Brother Hawk.”

“A very crucial recurring theme with the Liars Club family is not a genre but a jaw-dropping energy and emotion from everyone’s live show,” added Danny Kiranos also known as Amigo The Devil. “Brother Hawk is without a doubt one of my favorite bands to watch on a stage across the board, in any setting. I was blown away the first time I saw them and even more so the thirtieth. It’s an honor to welcome them to this family we’re all building together. In summary, I fucking love Brother Hawk and you should too.”

At its core Brother Hawk is a family. Sitting at the head of the table is guitarist/singer JB Brisendine with his right-hand keyboardist/singer Nick Johns-Cooper beside him. The two met in elementary school, bonding over music and becoming lifelong friends ever since. Bassist James Fedigan joined the Brother Hawk family after playing with Brisendine in hardcore bands, forming a friendship and musical bond. Brother Hawk started as a way for the members to play without musical limitations, no preconceived genre, and just let the music channel through them like a vessel.Brother Hawk burst onto the scene with their Love Songs EP and hit the scene drawing critical acclaim for their brand of Southern blues-rock with raging riffs and huge hooks. Playing shows with fellow Atlanta outfit Blackberry Smoke helped them earn a devoted core following, as they continued to win over massive audiences playing Atlanta’s infamous Tabernacle and Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium.

To celebrate the new deal with Liars Club, Brother Hawk have released their cover of Type O Negative’s “Love You To Death” online. The song appears on Brother Hawk‘s Big Trouble Sessions EP, which will also feature the band’s re-envisioning classic tracks from Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Depeche Mode, along with two original songs “like Water” and “The Black Dog”.

“Type O Negative’s ‘Love You To Death’ is such an iconic song that’s been blasted in the van many many times so we were really excited to cover it. It’s basically just a heavy ass Pink Floyd riff so it was right in our Q-zone,” said Brisendine.

With Big Trouble Sessions Brother Hawk passionately and proudly paid homage to the original compositions but never confining themselves to the sonic limitations of their influences. The band’s powerful take on Alice in Chains’ pitch-black “Nutshell” and a surprisingly fresh performance of Soundgarden’s “Fell on Black Days” are chilling listening experiences. Somehow through the constraints of a re-interpretation, Brother Hawk‘s southern roots shine through on Big Trouble Sessions to make it a memorable, soulful and compelling collection of songs that live long after the last note rings through the speakers.

