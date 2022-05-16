LADY GAGA Announces Additional Dates For ‘The Chromatica Ball Tour’

Lady Gaga has announced the North American leg of her highly anticipated The Chromatica Ball global stadium tour will expand with three new dates in Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA on August 28th, Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX on September 13th, and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL on September 17th. It is Gaga’s first time playing in Hershey, PA. The now 20 show tour promises to be a full-scale, Lady Gaga pop show featuring fan favorite hits, and the first ever public live performances from the #1 selling, critically acclaimed, and GRAMMY-winning 2020 album Chromatica. Lady Gaga has also just released her latest single “Hold My Hand”, featured on the new Top Gun: Maverick movie, which she intends to perform live on the tour.

LADY GAGA THE CHROMATICA BALL TOUR DATES

7/17 – Düsseldorf. DE – Merkur Spiel- Arena

7/21 – Stockholm. SW – Friends Arena

7/24 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

7/26 – Arnhem, NL – GelreDome

7/29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

7/30 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

8/06 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

8/08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

8/11 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

8/15 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

8/19 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

8/23 – Dallas, TX – Globe Life Field

8/26 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

8/28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

9/2 – Tokyo, JP – Belluna Dome

9/3 – Tokyo, JP – Belluna Dome

9/8 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

9/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

9/13 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park*

9/17 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium*

*New Dates

Citi: Citi is the official card of the Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 17th at 10AM local time until Thursday, May 19th at 5PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the three newly added show dates through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 17th at 10AM local time until Thursday, May 19th at 5PM local time. For more details and to sign up, visit https://www.verizon.com/rewards/verizon-up/

For all US shows included in The Chromatica Ball Tour, $1.00 from each ticket sold will be donated to Born This Way Foundation. Founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta in 2012, Born This Way Foundation is committed to supporting the wellness of young people and working with them to build a kinder and braver world. We work with young people to build communities that provide approachable resources, foster genuine connections and drive action.

Fans can also access VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry and more. For VIP Package information, visit www.vipnation.com and for all tour and ticket information, visit www.livenation.com.

For complete tour and ticketing information visit: www.livenation.com and www.ladygaga.com.

