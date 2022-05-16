PHOEBE BRIDGERS Drops Official “Sidelines” Music Video; Song Featured in New Hulu Series “Conversations With Friends”

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has dropped the official music video for “Sidelines,” her first original song since the Grammy-nominated album Punisher two years ago.

“Sidelines” is the featured track for Hulu’s original series “Conversations with Friends,” an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s critically acclaimed, best-selling novel. All episodes of the series premiered yesterday, May 15.

You can view and embed the “Sidelines” official music video below: HERE.

The music video features footage of Phoebe – a huge fan of Rooney – recording the song alongside scenes from the show with “Conversations with Friends” actors Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane.

In addition to Phoebe’s original song, the “Conversations With Friends” soundtrack highlights tracks from emerging artists like singer-songwriter PinkPantheress and Irish band Wyvern Lingo, whose cover of No Doubt’s “Just A Girl” closes out episode 10. Other notable artists who appear on the series’ soundtrack include The Weeknd, James Blake, Charli XCX and Haim.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS REUNION TOUR 2022 DATES:

4/13: Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

4/15: Coachella – Indio, CA

4/22: Coachella – Indio, CA

5/13: The Amp at Craig Ranch – Las Vegas, NV

5/14: Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT

5/17: Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

5/19: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX

5/20: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park – Austin, TX

5/21: The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

5/22: Hangout Fest – Gulf Shores, AL

5/24: The Cuban Club – Tampa, FL

5/25: St Augustine Amphitheatre – St Augustine, FL

5/27: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA

5/28: Forecastle Festival – Louisville, KY

5/31: Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO

6/1: The Waiting Room Outdoors – Omaha, NE

6/3: BMO Harris Pavilion – Milwaukee, WI

6/4: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

6/7: RBC Echo Beach – Toronto, ON

6/8: MTelus – Montreal, QC

6/9: Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME

6/11: The Anthem – Washington, DC

6/12: The Anthem – Washington, DC

6/13: Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ

6/15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell – Brooklyn, NY

6/20: Fairview Park – Dublin, Ireland

6/22: Barrowland – Glasgow, UK

6/24-25: Glastonbury – Somerset, UK

6/26: O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

6/30: Roskilde Festival – Roskilde, Denmark

7/2: Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, Belgium

7/3: Down The Rabbit Hole Festival – Ewijk, Netherlands

7/5: Carroponte – Milan, Italy

7/7: Bilbao BBK Festival – Bilbao, Spain

7/8: Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

7/9: NOS Alive Festival – Lisbon, Portugal

7/14: Colours of Ostrava – Ostrava, Czech Republic

7/17: Lollapalooza Paris – Paris, France

7/22: Latitude Festival – Suffolk, UK

7/23: O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK

7/26: O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK

8/7: Hinterland – Saint Charles, IA

8/18: Spokane Pavilion – Spokane, WA

8/20: Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC

8/23: Marymoor Park – Redmond, WA

8/25: Edgefield Amphitheater – Troudale, OR

8/27: Vina Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CA

8/28: This Ain’t No Picnic – Los Angeles, CA

