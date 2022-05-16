SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE Announce Dates For North American Reunion Tour!

Acclaimed band Sunny Day Real Estate is reuniting for the first time in 12 years for a large-scale 2022 North American tour. Original vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith will be performing with additional musicians.

The 25-date tour includes major markets such as Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Boston, Seattle, Dallas, and many more with support from The Appleseed Cast. Additionally, Sunny Day Real Estate will perform at Riot Fest in Chicago, IL on September 17 and headlining Furnace Fest in Birmingham, AL on September 24.

Sunny Day Real Estate has earned praise from members of renowned bands such as Shudder To Think, Taking Back Sunday, Quicksand, My Chemical Romance and Death Cab for Cutie, among others. The band tapped into the cultural zeitgeist and has been referenced on shows including South Park.

A full schedule of tour dates can be found below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 20th at 10am local and can be purchased at www.sunnyday.realestate.

Sunny Day Real Estate On Tour:

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

Saturday, September 17, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest*

Sunday, September 18, 2022 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Friday, September 23, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Saturday, September 24, 2022 – Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

Monday, September 26, 2022 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Friday, September 30, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Monday, October 3, 2022 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Saturday, December 3, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Sunday, December 4, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Thursday, December 8, 2022 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory

Saturday, December 10, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sunday, December 11, 2022 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory SD

Monday, December 12, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

Friday, December 16, 2022 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Sunday, December 18, 2022 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre

* No The Appleseed Cast

