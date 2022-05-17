FALLING IN REVERSE and PAPA ROACH Announce Dates For ‘Rockzilla Summer Tour’

Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach have announced their co-headlining Rockzilla Summer Tour, featuring very special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Kicking off in East Providence, RI on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Bold Point Pavilion, the Rockzilla Tour will include 24 cities across the U.S. before finishing on August 31 in Nashville, TN at the Municipal Auditorium.

VIP tickets and various pre-sales will kick off today at 12pm ET, with all tickets on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 20 at 10am local time. Get tickets here.

“We are very glad to bring out such a phenomenal lineup,” says Falling In Reverse’s Ronnie Radke. “Fans have asked for years for a FIR/Papa Roach tour, and now the time has finally come. Not to mention Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves are also on the bill. This will be a tour to remember.”

“We’re thrilled to bring an absolutely packed lineup — an evening of non-stop rock, to some amazing cities this summer,” shares Papa Roach front man Jacoby Shaddix. “We haven’t been to some of these cities in a long time…Only right that we celebrate with these amazing bands, who all are bringing heat of their own!”

FALLING IN REVERSE ON TOUR:

WITH PAPA ROACH, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, + BAD WOLVES:

7/27 — East Providence, RI — Bold Point Pavilion

7/29 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheatre

7/30 — Gilford, NH — Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/31 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

8/2 — Reading, PA — Santander Arena

8/3 — Middletown, NY — Summerstage At OCFS

8/4 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater At Lakeview

8/6 — Bay City, MI — Veteran’s Memorial Park

8/7 — Milwaukee, WI — Miller High Life Theatre

8/9 — Sturgis, SD — Sturgis Buffalo Chip

8/10 — Grand Forks, ND — Alerus Center

8/12 — Sioux City, IA — Hard Rock Casino Battery Park

8/13 — Dubuque, IA — Q Casino Backwaters Stage

8/14 — Green Bay, WI — Capital Credit Union Park

8/16 — Mankato, MN — Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

8/19 — Pocatello, ID — Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

8/20 — Airway Heights, WA — Northern Quest Resort & Casino

8/21 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

8/23 — Irvine, CA — Fivepoint Amphitheater

8/25 — Las Vegas, NV — The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

8/27 — El Paso, TX — Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

8/29 — Kansas City, KS — Azura Amp

8/30 — Little Rock, AR — First Security Amphitheater

8/31 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

ABOUT FALLING IN REVERSE:

Platinum-selling rock band Falling In Reverse, lead by outspoken and charismatic singer Ronnie Radke, have been completely dominating the radio and streaming space in this new decade. The band, which formed back in 2008 and built itself as a mainstay of the Warped Tour scene while gracing many Alternative Press covers, has seen its latest single “Zombified” hit No. 1 Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart. The band has also been generating nearly 50 million total streams per month. Falling In Reverse’s previous chart-topping single “Popular Monster” earned platinum RIAA status. The track is truly a juggernaut and is a watershed moment for the band. “Popular Monster” has been streamed nearly half-a-billion times and has emerged as one of the biggest anthems of the past several years. It enjoyed a multi-week stint at No. 1 on the rock radio charts, landing in the top spot on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart, Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Chart, and the Nielsen Rock Chart, and marked the first No.1 single of the band’s career. It followed the gold certification of the band’s 2011-released debut album The Drug in Me Is You and a sold-out anniversary tour. During the shutdown that was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Radke quickly established himself as one of the most popular musicians streaming on the Twitch platform. In Winter 2022, the band returned to the road and embarked on the sold-out “Live From the Unknown” tour, further cementing its status as one of the top live draws in the genre. Falling In Reverse have continued to catch the eye of the press, with their career arc being spotlighted by top-tier, tastemaking publications such as Forbes, Billboard, New York Times, Pitchfork, and beyond.

ABOUT PAPA ROACH:

After two years of work and nearly 10 months of building up excitement with fans, Papa Roach recently celebrated the release of their eleventh studio album EGO TRIP. An album that sprouted almost by mistake in the throes of a global lockdown, its seeds were planted when the quartet entered a COVID-secure mansion in Temecula, California in the summer of 2020. What started as an escape and an exercise in keeping the creative juices flowing, in a world that had completely ground to a halt, quickly grew into something bigger. Purposeful, provocative, and just the right side of the line between confident and cocky (“I really hope [the album title] stops a few people in their tracks,” cackles frontman Jacoby Shaddix), EGO TRIP is Papa Roach — completed by guitarist Jerry Horton, bassist Tobin Esperance and drummer Tony Palermo — at its boldest and most brilliant. Papa Roach are two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling leaders in Alternative Hard Rock music, who in 2020 celebrated the 20th anniversary of their iconic album INFEST. 20 years into their career, the band continue to have global success.

ABOUT HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD:

Platinum-certified quintet Hollywood Undead recently shared their furious new single and music video “Wild In These Streets,” out now via BMG. The song embraces their rise from the wild streets of Los Angeles, while the accompanying video features photography from the archives of the band’s own Funny Man, arranged in a clever lyric-driven ode to a time when the band were running “Wild In These Streets.” Watch “Wild In These Streets” here and stay tuned for more new music from Hollywood Undead, coming soon.

