THE FIFTH ELEMENT Returns To Cinemas This Summer In Celebration of 25th Anniversary!

This summer, Fathom Events and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment are giving fans a chance to relive the Summer of ’97 by bringing Luc Besson’s groundbreaking “The Fifth Element” back to cinemas nationwide in celebration of the film’s twenty-fifth anniversary.

This two-day only presentation is in theaters on Sunday, June 26 and Wednesday, June 29 at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm (local time) both days. As an added bonus, the theatrical presentation will also offer audiences interviews with Besson plus outtakes from the film.

“The Fifth Element 25th Anniversary” will play in more than 800 movie theaters nationwide on Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters participants are subject to change).

From its opening scenes in 1914 Egypt to its towering views of 23rd Century New York City, and its mind-expanding journey to the faraway world of Fhloston Paradise, “The Fifth Element” follows cab driver Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) as he discovers that the fate of the world is contained within the mysterious Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), who literally drops from the sky and into his life. To save humanity, he must protect her from the evil industrialist Zorg (Gary Oldman), who is embroiled in an intergalactic war between the Mondoshawans and the Mangalores.

The spectacular odyssey across space and time also stars Ian Holm as the mysterious Vito Cornelius, Chris Tucker as hyperactive radio host Ruby Rhod, and Luke Perry as Billy Masterson. Conceived by Luc Besson when he was 16, “The Fifth Element” became a passion project and took more than 20 years to bring to the screen. The story was by Luc Besson with the screenplay by Luc Besson & Robert Mark Kamen.

“The Fifth Element” was nominated for eight César Awards, France’s top cinematic honor, and received three awards, including Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.