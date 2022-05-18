‘Angel Heart’ Starring Mickey Rourke To Receive Best Buy Exclusive 4K UHD SteelBook Release In June!

Writer-director Alan Parker’s haunting and psychological horror-thriller masterpiece, Angel Heart, arrives July 12 for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy.

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Sir Alan Parker (Mississippi Burning), Angel Heart features two-time Oscar®-winning actor Robert De Niro (The Godfather: Part II, Raging Bull), Primetime Emmy® nominee Lisa Bonet (TV’s “The Cosby Show,” High Fidelity, Enemy of the State), Oscar® nominee Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler,Sin City, The Expendables), and Oscar® and Primetime Emmy® nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Swimming Pool, Melancholia). Angel Heart will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® for the suggested retail price of $27.99.



OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Oscar® nominee Mickey Rourke is Harry Angel, a down-and-out Brooklyn detective who is hired by the mysterious Louis Cyphre (Oscar® winner Robert De Niro) to track down a singer named Johnny Favorite on an odyssey that will take Angel through the desperate streets of Harlem, the smoke-filled jazz clubs of New Orleans, and the swamps of Louisiana and its seedy underworld of voodoo in this cult thriller that is at once eerily thrilling, darkly sensual, and completely unforgettable.

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

Introduction to Angel Heart by Screenwriter-Director Alan Parker

Audio Commentary with Alan Parker

Alan Parker Interview excerpt from Cineastes Des Annees

News Features

Personality Profiles

Additional Interviews

Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Teaser Trailer

A Background in Voodoo

Behind-the-Scenes Gallery

