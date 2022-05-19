Barry Pepper Lands Lead Role In New Horror Film ‘Scurry’ From Director Luke Sparke

Scurry. Barry Pepper (Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile) will take on a lead role with further casting announcements to come. The film will be directed by Luke Sparke (Occupation, Occupation Rainfall). Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment and Luke Sparke’s Sparke Films have officially announced the brand new genre-raising horror film,(Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile) will take on a lead role with further casting announcements to come. The film will be directed by Luke Sparke (Occupation, Occupation Rainfall).

“We’re thrilled to be working with Luke and the Sparke Films team on yet another stellar feature film that raises the genre bar as well as the project’s commercial viability around the world,” said Epstein. “The addition of Barry Pepper and his adept talent, along with his massive global following starting with films like Saving Private Ryan and The Green Mile to more recent titles with box-office earnings exceeding the $1B mark all add immense value to Scurry.”

“As huge horror/thriller fans it is fantastic to be able to step into the genre with Scurry. This elevated horror film is sure to terrify and have the audiences on the edge of their seat when they watch,” said producers Carly Sparke and Carmel Imrie.

In Scurry, the city is under attack by a monstrous threat. Two strangers, a family man with everything to live for (Pepper) and a criminal with nothing to lose, find themselves trapped below ground during the chaos. Badly injured and with limited resources, they must navigate a treacherous, narrowing tunnel in hopes of finding an exit before they bleed out. Fear and desperation consume them as the threat closes in and they soon discover they have more to fear than each other. Coming off of the global success of the OCCUPATION RAINFALL franchise and the announcement of next films in the trilogy, along with a multi-picture deal between Film Mode and Sparke Films, Scurry is set to thrill to the international marketplace and global audiences alike. Producers are Carmel Imrie, Carly Sparke and Luke Sparke. Co-Producers are Zac Garred and Alex Becconsall. Executive Producers are Clay Epstein, Geoff Imrie and Luke Sparke. Barry Pepper is repped by Untitled Entertainment, Kohner Agency, and Mark Wetzstein at SOWD (Sloane, Offer, Weber, Dern). Film Mode Entertainment is handling worldwide sales rights for Scurry.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.