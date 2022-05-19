‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt To Receive Long-Awaited 4K UHD Release In July!

Edge of Tomorrow, starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt and directed by Doug Liman, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on July 5, it was announced today by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Edge of Tomorrow stars Oscar® nominee Tom Cruise (the Mission Impossiblefilms, Top Gun: Maverick) and Emily Blunt (The Devil Wears Prada, The Adjustment Bureau).

Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Village Roadshow Pictures’ sci-fi thriller Edge of Tomorrow was directed by Liman from a screenplay by Christopher McQuarrie and Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and based on the novel entitled “All You Need is Kill” by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. Edge of Tomorrow was the first motion picture to be shot at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

Edge of Tomorrow was produced by Erwin Stoff, Tom Lassally, Jeffrey Silver, Gregory Jacobs and Jason Hoffs, alongside executive producers Doug Liman, David Bartis, Joby Harold, Hidemi Fukuhara and Bruce Berman, with Tim Lewis and Kim Winther serving as co-producers.

Supporting Cruise and Blunt is an international cast that includes Bill Paxton (Aliens, HBO’s “Big Love”), Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1), Noah Taylor (Lawless), Kick Gurry (Australian TV’s “Tangle”), Dragomir Mrsic (Snabba Cash II), Charlotte Riley (World Without End), Jonas Armstrong (BBC TV’s “Robin Hood”), Franz Drameh (Attack the Block), Masayoshi Haneda (Emperor) and Tony Way (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).

Ultra HD* showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

Edge of Tomorrow will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $24.99 ERP and includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Digital download of the film. Fans can also own Edge of Tomorrow in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on July 5.

Ultra HD Blu-ray Elements

Edge of Tomorrow Ultra HD Blu-ray contains the following previously released special features:

Operation Downfall – Adrenaline Cut

Storming The Beach

Weapons Of The Future

Creatures Not Of This World

On The Edge With Doug Liman

Deleted Scenes

