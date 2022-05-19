HBO Max Sets Sights On Fall Release For ‘Untitled Lizzo Documentary’

HBO MAX has set its sights on a fall release for the Max Original UNTITLED LIZZO DOCUMENTARY. The film follows three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar singer, songwriter, rapper, flutist and actress Lizzo as she makes history shifting the sound, soul, and spirit of popular music and culture all while balancing the challenges of life, love and stardom.

Synopsis: Every once in a while, an artist changes not only music, but culture as well. Lizzo has done both. This is the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.

Lizzo announced the project from the stage of the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden.

“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’ y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.” – Lizzo

“To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo’s formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey.” – Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max

Directed by Emmy-Award winning filmmaker Doug Pray (HBO’s The Defiant One’s), and produced by Kevin Beisler, Kevin Weaver, Ryan Kroft and Nicole Rocklin. Lizzo is Executive Producing with her production company Lizzobangers. Pray also serves as a producer with his producing partner Stephanie Meurer. The documentary is presented by Warner Music Entertainment and Live Nation Productions and is an Atlantic Films production in association with Boardwalk Pictures and Diamond Docs. Executive producing for Atlantic Films/Warner Music Entertainment is Len Blavatnik, Julie Greenwald, Craig Kallman, and Charlie Cohen; and executive producing for Live Nation Productions is Michael Rapino, Omar Al-Joulani, Lesley Olenik and Chad Wasser. Executive producing for Diamond Docs is Mark Monroe.

