SWITCHFOOT Shares Title Track From Latest LP, “interrobang” (B-Side)

Multi-platinum selling rock band Switchfoot has shared a new B-Side, the title track of their most recent album, “interrobang” (B-Side.) When the group’s acclaimed 2021 album interrobang was released last summer, the title track was missing; now fans can hear the album’s psychedelic, three-dimensional title song for the first time. Listen HERE. Watch the visualizer HERE.
“Interrobang is a song that lives up to its title, raising up more questions than answers,” remarked lead singer, Jon Foreman. “Rather than fighting against the chaos, interrobang embraces the unknown. The uncomfortable. The dissonance. The tension. Abandoning the illusion of control.”
Last month Switchfoot shared “I need you (to be wrong),” a single remix with indie-pop group loveytheband. Listen to “I need you (to be wrong) (lovelytheband remix)” HERE. Watch the visualizer HERE.
Switchfoot: Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar) and Chad Butler (drums) will hit the road this summer for a major tour across America—for the very first time—with Collective Soul. Fans can expect to hear favorites that span Switchfoot’s illustrious 20+ year career including selections from the interrobang, released in August of last year.
The shows kick off in Gary, IN on July 15th and includes a hometown date at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, CA on August 24th. In addition, the tour includes stops at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, CA, and Palladium Times Square in New York. The 40+ date tour wraps up on September 25th in Dallas, TX.
SWITCHFOOT AND COLLECTIVE SOUL SUMMER TOUR:
Fri 7/15 Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino
Sat 7/16 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove
Sun 7/17 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park
Tue 7/19 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Wed 7/20 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! – Indoor Music Hall
Sat 7/23 Fond du Lac, WI Fond du Lac Fair
Sun 7/24 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center
Tue 7/26 Newport, KY PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
Wed 7/27 Midlothian, VA Chesterfield AfterHours
Sat 7/30 Grantville, PA Penn National Racecourse – Hollywood Casino
Sun 7/31 Hampton, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Tue 8/2 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring
Wed 8/3 Huntington, NY The Paramount
Thu 8/4 New York, NY Palladium Times Square
Sat 8/6 Webster, MA Indian Ranch
Sun 8/7 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Mon 8/8 Jackson, MI Jackson County Fairgrounds
Sat 8/13 Billings, MT MetraPark – First Interstate Arena
Sun 8/14 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom
Mon 8/15 Sandy, UT Sandy City Amphitheater
Wed 8/17 Jacksonville, OR Britt Pavilion
Sat 8/20 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Sun 8/21 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery
Tue 8/23 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater
Wed 8/24 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Fri 8/26 Henderson, NV Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater
Sat 8/27 Flagstaff, AZ Fort Tuthill Park – Pepsi Amphitheater
Mon 9/5 New Haven, KY The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing
Wed 9/7 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Fri 9/9 Charleston, SC The Riviera Theater – Sottile Ballroom
Sat 9/10 Atlanta, GA Cadence Park Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sun 9/11 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House
Tue 9/13 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
Wed 9/14 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
Fri 9/16 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
Sat 9/17 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Sun 9/18. Tallahassee, FL Donald L Tucker County Civic Center
Tue 9/20 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater
Wed 9/21 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre
Fri 9/23 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Live
Sat 9/24 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre
