SWITCHFOOT Shares Title Track From Latest LP, “interrobang” (B-Side)

Multi-platinum selling rock band Switchfoot has shared a new B-Side, the title track of their most recent album, “interrobang” (B-Side.) When the group’s acclaimed 2021 album interrobang was released last summer, the title track was missing; now fans can hear the album’s psychedelic, three-dimensional title song for the first time. Listen HERE. Watch the visualizer HERE.

“Interrobang is a song that lives up to its title, raising up more questions than answers,” remarked lead singer, Jon Foreman. “Rather than fighting against the chaos, interrobang embraces the unknown. The uncomfortable. The dissonance. The tension. Abandoning the illusion of control.”

Last month Switchfoot shared “I need you (to be wrong),” a single remix with indie-pop group loveytheband. Listen to “I need you (to be wrong) (lovelytheband remix)” HERE. Watch the visualizer HERE.

Switchfoot: Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar) and Chad Butler (drums) will hit the road this summer for a major tour across America—for the very first time—with Collective Soul. Fans can expect to hear favorites that span Switchfoot’s illustrious 20+ year career including selections from the interrobang, released in August of last year.

The shows kick off in Gary, IN on July 15th and includes a hometown date at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, CA on August 24th. In addition, the tour includes stops at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, CA, and Palladium Times Square in New York. The 40+ date tour wraps up on September 25th in Dallas, TX.

SWITCHFOOT AND COLLECTIVE SOUL SUMMER TOUR:

Fri 7/15 Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino

Sat 7/16 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove

Sun 7/17 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Tue 7/19 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Wed 7/20 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! – Indoor Music Hall

Sat 7/23 Fond du Lac, WI Fond du Lac Fair

Sun 7/24 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center

Tue 7/26 Newport, KY PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

Wed 7/27 Midlothian, VA Chesterfield AfterHours

Sat 7/30 Grantville, PA Penn National Racecourse – Hollywood Casino

Sun 7/31 Hampton, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Tue 8/2 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed 8/3 Huntington, NY The Paramount

Thu 8/4 New York, NY Palladium Times Square

Sat 8/6 Webster, MA Indian Ranch

Sun 8/7 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Mon 8/8 Jackson, MI Jackson County Fairgrounds

Sat 8/13 Billings, MT MetraPark – First Interstate Arena

Sun 8/14 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

Mon 8/15 Sandy, UT Sandy City Amphitheater

Wed 8/17 Jacksonville, OR Britt Pavilion

Sat 8/20 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sun 8/21 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

Tue 8/23 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

Wed 8/24 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Fri 8/26 Henderson, NV Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater

Sat 8/27 Flagstaff, AZ Fort Tuthill Park – Pepsi Amphitheater

Mon 9/5 New Haven, KY The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing

Wed 9/7 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

Fri 9/9 Charleston, SC The Riviera Theater – Sottile Ballroom

Sat 9/10 Atlanta, GA Cadence Park Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun 9/11 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

Tue 9/13 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

Wed 9/14 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

Fri 9/16 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

Sat 9/17 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Sun 9/18. Tallahassee, FL Donald L Tucker County Civic Center

Tue 9/20 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater

Wed 9/21 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

Fri 9/23 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Live

Sat 9/24 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

