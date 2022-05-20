FAME ON FIRE Announce July Release Date For Sophomore Album ‘Welcome To The Chaos’

On the heels of the SiriusXM Octane chart-topper and current Top 40 track at Active Rock radio “Plastic Heart,” Florida rockers Fame on Fire are announcing the release of their upcoming sophomore album Welcome To The Chaos. The album is scheduled for release on Hopeless Records on July 22nd.

The latest album showcases the musical progression and songwriting of the band comprised of Bryan Kuznitz (vocals), Blake Saul (guitarist), Paul Spirou (bass), and Alex Roman (drums) and touches on topics such as addiction, mental health and heartbreak. The album was produced by Fame on Fire with additional production by Brian Howes (Halestorm, Daughtry, Skillet) on “Plastic Heart,” “Lost In Doubt” and “Ketamine.” Fame on Fire collaborator Arcaeus also lent his production skills to the new album.

‘Welcome To The Chaos’ is now available for pre-order and pre-save here: https://ffm.to/fofwelcometothechaos.

From the electronic creepy carnival ride music of “Intro” to the haunting vocal outro of “Dead or Alive,” Fame on Fire has created a follow-up to their debut album Levels that is sure to solidify their place as one of the most-exciting new bands in rock. Songs like “Ketamine,” “Robbery,” and “Rotting Away” are all sonically different and display the variety of musical influences the band has. The title track “Welcome To The Chaos” features Ice Nine Kills vocalist Spencer Charnas. To celebrate the announcement of the album, the band is releasing a music video for the track “Cut Throat.” The video for “Cut Throat” was created by longtime collaborator Roman Films along with Boardwalk Studios and can be seen below:

Fame on Fire spent the last year writing and recording what would become Welcome To The Chaos. The debut single “Plastic Heart” was one of the first new songs completed from those sessions. The song is now available via all streaming platforms as well as available for digital download here: https://ffm.to/plasticheart. The band also released a music video for the new song that visualizes a relationship gone wrong – a sentiment echoed in the song’s lyrics. The video for “Plastic Heart” – which has been viewed over 850K – times can be seen here: https://youtu.be/s3Te8RLeL98. Recently, the band released an acoustic version of the song that can be seen here: https://youtu.be/Z_QmPx71vlk.

‘Welcome To The Chaos’ Tracklisting:

1) Intro

2) Welcome To The Chaos ft. Spencer Charnas of ICE NINE KILLS

3) Ketamine

4) Cut Throat

5) Emo Shit ft. Kody Lavigne

6) Lost In Doubt

7) Robbery

8) Signs

9) Plastic Heart

10) Rotting Away

11) Back Then

12) Jaded

13) Dead or Alive

Fame on Fire has been making new fans across North America with their busy tour schedule. Recently wrapping up a 29-stop tour with Zero 9:36 and on select Trinity of Terror Tour dates, Fame on Fire was recently announced as support opening for Starset. The tour kicks off on May 25th in Kansas City, MO and runs through June 18th where it wraps up in Fort Lauderdale, FL The tour will make stops in Denver, Seattle, Las Vegas and Atlanta among other markets. The band was also announced as part of WRIF Riff Fest in Detroit on September 24th playing with Disturbed, In This Moment, Dirty Honey, The Violent and Eva Under Fire and as part of next year’s Shiprocked cruise – sailing January 22-28, 2023. Tickets for all upcoming shows can be found at: https://www.fameonfireband.com. The band will be touring extensively in 2022 to support ‘Welcome To The Chaos.’

Fame on Fire Upcoming Tour Dates

May 25th – Kansas City, MO – The Truman#

May 27th – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall#

May 28th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex#

May 30th – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom#

May 31st – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre#

June 1st – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House#

June 3rd – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades#

June 4th – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues#

June 5th – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues#

June 7th – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory#

June 8th – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee#

June 10th – Wichita, KS – TempleLive#

June 11th – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom#

June 12th – Little Rock, AR – Little Rock Music Hall#

June 14th – Atlanta, GA – Heaven at the Masquerade#

June 15th – Knoxville, TN – The Concourse#

June 17th – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum#

June 18th – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live#

September 24th – Detroit, Mi – WRIF RIFF FEST*

January 22-28, 2023 – Shiprocked

# Opening for Starset

* Playing with Disturbed, In This Moment, Dirty Honey, The Violent and Eva Under Fire

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.