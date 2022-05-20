Portugal The Man Covers Sublime’s Iconic Track “Santeria” For Amazon Music

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning rock band Portugal The Man released a brand-new, Amazon Original cover of Sublime’s quintessential classic, “Santeria.” Featured on Amazon Music’s recently launched Alternative Hits playlist, the new cover finds Portugal the Man’s Zoe Manville taking over lead vocals for the track, which Portugal the Man has transformed into it into a laconic, piano-driven power ballad.

“Ever since the very beginnings of Portugal The Man, there has been a conversation centered around Portugal The Woman,” said Eric Howk, guitarist for Portugal The Man. “Last summer, we wanted to take that conversation a step further. As a touring band that still couldn’t tour due to health and safety concerns, and with John out of town working on the vocals for the upcoming PTM album, we decided to take advantage of the moment by recording some tracks in Kyle’s basement with Zoe on lead vocals.”

“The timing couldn’t have been better. As we were working on several ’90s covers for Brain Dead Radio, we got a call to perform in support of the PDX March for Reproductive Rights. We jumped at the opportunity, and got to let Zoe shine on lead vocals during a five-song Portugal The Woman set, and shared one of the most inspiring moments any of us have ever had on a stage. This track hopes to capture that spirit of hope and warmth,” Howk continued.

Over the past decade, Portugal The Man has established themselves as one of rock’s most prized possessions and a live phenomenon, with over 1,600 shows under their belts and a storied reputation as festival favorites.

Originally heralding from Alaska, the Portland-based band—comprised of John Gourley, Zach Carothers, Kyle O’Quin, Eric Howk, Jason Sechrist, and Zoe Manville—soared to new heights in 2017 with the release of their RIAA certified-gold album, Woodstock. The album was marked by the astounding success of their infectious single, “Feel It Still,” which earned the group a plethora of new accolades, including a GRAMMY award for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance,” a 6x RIAA platinum certified single certification, a record setting 20-week residency at #1 on alternative radio, and an inescapable presence on the Top 40 airwaves.

The band released returned with their latest single, “What, Me Worry?,” earlier this year. Produced by Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Harry Styles) and Ryan Tedder (Adele, Beyoncé), the song marked the first official release from the band’s long-awaited ninth studio album, produced by Bhasker and due out next month.

Fans can hear Portugal The Man’s Sublime cover on the Alternative Hits playlist or by simply asking “Alexa, play the Amazon Original from Portugal The Man” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals, featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

