VENGEANCE: Official Trailer For B.J. Novak’s Directorial Debut Dazzles!

Focus Features has released the official trailer for its upcoming release VENGEANCE, the directorial debut from writer and star B.J. Novak (“The Office”). A darkly comic thriller about Ben Manalowitz, a journalist and podcaster who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was hooking up with.

The ensemble cast for the film includes Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, J. Smith-Cameron, and Dove Cameron. Producers are Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath. Leigh Kilton-Smith, Christopher H. Warner, and Novak are executive producers. Jennifer Scudder Trent, Jon Romano, and Nicholas Kraft are co-producers. Vengeance is a Blumhouse Production in association with Divide/Conquer.

Check out the trailer below and catch ‘Vengeance’ when hits theaters on July 29, 2022.

