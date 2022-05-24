HARRY STYLES Announces 5 Additional New York Dates To ‘Love On Tour 2022’

International superstar Harry Styles has announced an additional 5 New York dates to his massive Love On Tour 2022 in support of his new album Harry’s House. Coming off two special One Night Only shows in New York and London, the highly anticipated 2022 tour will allow fans to have access to multiple nights in each major city turning iconic venues into Harry’s House for the run of shows.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour now includes a massive 37 nights at many of North America’s most notable venues, kicking off on Monday, August 15th and Tuesday, August 16th at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. Styles will continue his residencies in New York City for fifteen nights at Madison Square Garden, Austin for five nights at Moody Center, and Chicago for five nights at United Center, before wrapping up at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum for ten night run concluding on Tuesday, November 15th.

TICKETS: General on sale for tickets will begin Thursday, May 26th at 4pm ET at hstyles.co.uk/tour.

PRESALE: Verified* American Express® Card Members who have been selected for the presale, can purchase tickets starting today Tuesday, May 24th at 5pm ET through 10pm ET to the newly announced performances. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for previously announced and newly announced performances, on a first come, first served basis. Visit here for complete details.

Ticketmaster’s General Verified Fan presale gives registered fans who receive a code access to purchase tickets before the general public Wednesday, May 25th starting at 4pm ET. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.

HARRY STYLES LOVE ON TOUR 2022 DATES:

Mon Aug 15 –Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Tue Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Sat Aug 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Sun Aug 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Mon Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Fri Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Sat Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Sun Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Fri Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sat Sep 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sat Sep 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Mon Sep 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Wed Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Thu Sep 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Thu Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Sat Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Sun Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Fri Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Mon Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Wed Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Sat Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Mon Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Wed Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Fri Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Sat Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Mon Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Support Key:

!NEW SHOW

^Madi Diaz

*Blood Orange

~Gabriels

#Jessie Ware

+Ben Harper

*Ticketmaster Verified Fan keeps bots out of the ticket buying process. While Ticketmaster Verified Fan does not guarantee that every fan will have the opportunity to purchase tickets, it does make the ticket buying experience fairer by ensuring only other fans are competing to purchase tickets. A simple registration is all it takes to get verified and have the opportunity to be invited to buy tickets.

More About Harry Styles

??Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music. He recently released his record setting #1 new single “As It Was,” the first taste from his upcoming third album, Harry’s House to critical acclaim around the world. His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world’s top-ten best-selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history. His second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when it was released, making it Harry’s second US Number One album, and made chart history providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically trading sales data in 1991. Since launching his solo career, he has gained prestigious accolades including, two BRIT awards, a Grammy award, an Ivor Novello Award an American Music Award and many others across the world, in addition to being the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic and finally started in September 2021 in Las Vegas. Harry performed over 40 shows throughout the US at the end of last year winning praise from fans and critics alike. His shows are packed with his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi. Harry headlined the legendary Coachella Festival playing to a crowd of over 100,000 on both April 15 and 22. He will take Love on Tour worldwide this summer, starting June 11 in Glasgow.

