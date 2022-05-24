John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ To Chill Theatrical Audiences Once Again In Celebration of 40th Anniversary!

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi horror films of all time, John Carpenter’s The Thing returns to theaters this June, courtesy of Fathom Events and Universal Pictures.

John Carpenter’s 1982 classic film fused Kurt Russell’s outstanding performance with incredible visual effects to create a chilling new adaptation of the 1938 short story by John W. Campbell Jr., “Who Goes There?” Set in the winter of 1982 at a research station in Antarctica, the film, featuring an iconic score from Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer Ennio Morricone, follows a twelve-man research team that discovers an alien being that has fallen from the sky and has remained buried in the snow for more than 100,000 years. Soon it is unfrozen and unleashed, creating havoc and terror as it changes forms and becomes one of them.

The Fathom Events presentation will also feature vintage, behind-the-scenes footage from the 1998 documentary The Thing: Terror Takes Shape by Michael Matessino.

This two-day-only presentation is in theaters on Sunday, June 19 at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm local time and Wednesday, June 22 at 7:00 pm local time.

The Thing has been called one of the greatest horror movies ever made and has inspired many other films and directors including Guillermo Del Toro, J.J. Abrams and Quentin Tarantino, who used The Thing as inspiration for his gritty classic, Reservoir Dogs. While the movie’s visual effects were stunning, the underlying emotional tension of the movie – paranoia and the terror of being unable to trust even your most loyal friends – make the film universally relatable, timeless…and horrifying.

Tickets to The Thing can be purchased online at www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 800 movie theaters, nationwide on Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

