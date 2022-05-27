KUARANTINE Featuring Chris Jericho Releases Hard-Hitting Single “Silver Spoon”

Rock all-stars and 1980s non-makeup KISS cover band Kuarantine, featuring Fozzy frontman and multi-hyphenate superstar Chris Jericho, has released their latest single “Silver Spoon” ahead of the band’s performance this weekend at Creatures Fest.

PRESS HERE to stream/download. “Silver Spoon” was originally released by KISS in 1989 on the Hot In The Shade album. The new track, available via Madison Records with distribution by The Orchard, was the 2nd most added song this week on the Billboard Rock Indicator Chart and marks the fourth release from Kuarantine, who have been entertaining fans with their versions of KISS rarities and some good ol’ fashioned rock music.

“I’m pleasantly surprised as to how much attention and buzz Kuarantine has achieved since we released our first song only a few years ago!” shares Jericho. “Record companies…and groupies…have been sliding into our DMs daily with requests, offers, endorsements, and the question, ‘What’s the next track gonna be?’. Well, the time has come to unleash ‘Silver Spoon’ and turn the rock n roll world into a damn zoo. Let us see all the animals!”

Kuarantine’s version of “Silver Spoon” has even drawn praise from Paul Stanley of KISS, who says, “My favorite song on Hot In The Shade by far. Sounds great…well done!”

Kuarantine first debuted in May 2020 with the release of “No No No,” which reached #25 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts. The band has since issued their versions of “Heart Of Chrome” featuring former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick and “Love’s A Deadly Weapon,” amassing nearly half a million total views on their videos on YouTube and close to 200,000 total streams across DSPs.

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 28th, Kuarantine – Chris Jericho (vocals), Kent Slucher(drums), Joe McGinness (guitar), PJ Farley (bass) and Charlie Parra del Riego (guitar) – will be performing at Creatures Fest in Nashville, a 3-day music festival that will see all four living former KISS members – Ace Frehley, Bruce Kulick, Peter Criss, Vinnie Vincent – playing at the same event for the first time. Kuarantine is also set to perform on Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea: Four Leaf Clover, a 4-night cruise from Miami to the Bahamas taking place February 2-6, 2023.

Frontman and lead singer Chris Jericho has surrounded himself with a group of top-notch touring musicians for Kuarantine. Kent Slucher has been the powerhouse behind the kit for country music sensation Luke Bryan for the past 14 years, from small clubs to headlining stadiums and amphitheaters. Joe McGinness is a rising country singer/guitarist, who has shared the stage with artists such as Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line and Granger Smith, and is also a member of KLASSIK ’78, a digital tribute to ‘70s KISS. Bassist PJ Farley rose to fame in the New Jersey-based gold-selling rock band Trixter, who toured with KISS, Poison, and Scorpions, before writing and recording two solo albums and eventually joining Fozzy in 2020. Newest band member Charlie Parra, who hails from Lima, Peru, is a global rock guitar YouTube sensation, amassing close to a million followers and over 176 million views on his channel.

In addition to his world-renowned wrestling career, first with World Wrestling Entertainment and now with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Chris Jericho is the lead singer of the internationally successful rock band Fozzy, which released their eighth full-length album Boombox earlier this month. Boombox is highlighted by the band’s current Top 20 single“I Still Burn” as well as their Top 10 hits “Nowhere To Run” and “Sane.” Fozzy’sprevious album, 2017’s Judas, elevated the band to new levels courtesy of their Gold-certified breakout hit and Top 5 rock single “Judas,” heard weekly on TBS Network’s “AEW Dynamite” program as Jericho’s entrance theme. The pop culture icon is also the host of the widely popular “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, a four-time New York Times best-selling author, and actor, who also runs the entertainment news site Web Is Jericho. For the past three decades, Chris Jericho has established himself as a multi-faceted talent with tens of millions of fans worldwide.

