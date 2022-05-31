JIMMY EAT WORLD Announce Fall 2022 Headlining Dates For “Something Loud Tour”

Critically acclaimed alternative rock band Jimmy Eat World are gearing up for MORE headline North American tour dates this fall. Following the success of the “Surviving the Truth Tour” with Dashboard Confessional earlier this year, and preparing to head across the pond for dates in Europe and the U.K., the Arizona natives look forward to returning for the “Something Loud Tour.” The run will kick off on September 8 in Cleveland at Rock Hall Live! and continue for three weeks, with stops in St. Louis, Detroit and Chicago, wrapping up September 29 in Toronto at History. All headline dates will be supported by Charly Bliss.

With the current resurgence of emo/pop-punk and a demand for more bands with guitars at festivals, Jimmy Eat World’s “Something Loud Tour” will include sets at Four Chord Music Festival in Pittsburgh, RiotFest in Chicago, Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, MD in September and When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas in October. Check out the full schedule below and for information on tickets, please visit their website, www.jimmyeatworld.com/tour.

JIMMY EAT WORLD 2022 TOUR DATES

with Charly Bliss

* = Festival Date

^ = TBD

September 8 – Cleveland, OH – Rock Hall Live

September 9 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival*

September 11 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

September13 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

September 14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

September 16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

September 18 – Chicago, IL – RiotFest*

September 20 – Richmond, VA – The National

September 21 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall

September 23 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

September 24 – Providence, RI – The Strand Theatre

September 25 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

September 26 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

September 28 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

September 29 – Toronto, ON – History

October 1 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling*

October 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*

October 23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*

October 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*

ABOUT JIMMY EAT WORLD

Jimmy Eat World are celebrating nearly three decades and 10 albums of existence, all but one with the current lineup of lead vocalist and lead guitarist Jim Adkins, rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist Tom Linton, bassist Rick Burch, and drummer Zach Lind. The Mesa, AZ, four-piece’s commercial breakthrough came with the release of several singles from their album Bleed American, with “The Middle” hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart and peaking at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, where it spent 33 weeks total on that chart. Futures, their follow-up to BA, featured “Pain,” which also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, and it made Billboard’s Hot 100 (No. 93), and is RIAA-certified Gold. In October 2019, the band released their tenth album, the critically acclaimed Surviving, which became one of three “chapters” of their 2021 globally streamed series that also includes Futures (Chapter V) and Clarity (Chapter III), performed in their entirety (now available on their YouTube page, here). Jimmy Eat World have played numerous late-night shows throughout their storied career, including The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Saturday Night Live, and they have joined epic festival lineups, from Lollapalooza and BottleRock to Summerfest and Hangout Music Fest.

