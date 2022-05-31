MARCUS KING Announces Fall Tour In Support of ‘Young Blood’ Album; Comedian DEAN DELRAY To Host!

Marcus King today has announced dates for a massive headline US touring support of the release of his forthcoming solo album, Young Blood. He will be taking his stadium-sized sound to esteemed venues across the U.S, including two nights at venues such as New York’s Beacon Theatre and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Neal Francis and Ashland Craft support select dates, and the tour is hosted by comedian Dean Delray.

No stranger to rock ‘n’ roll and the road, Delray has opened for the likes of Alice In Chains and Metallica’s 40th Anniversary Live Event in San Francisco. His wildly popular podcast, ‘Let There Be Talk’ and ‘The Grail,’ can be heard here!

Tickets are on sale, Friday, June 3 at 10AM local time at marcuskingofficial.com, with fan and Live Nation pre-sales available on June 1. See HERE for more info on the tour produced by FPC Live. A complete list of dates follows below.

King stated, “This fall tour is going to be our biggest one YET. It has been a long time in the making, playing some of our favorite venues in the country bringing a FULL night of Rock n Roll, love, and laughs! Can’t wait to bring this show to your town.”

The forthcoming album, Young Blood, was produced by Dan Auerbach and will be released August 26 on Rick Rubin’s American Records/Republic Records. Pre-order available here: https://MK.lnk.to/youngblood

Additionally, King also dropped a heist movie-themed music video for the highly-anticipated Young Blood’ album’s first single “Hard Working Man.” Listen here: https://MK.lnk.to/hardworkingman

TOUR DATES – NEW DATES IN BOLD BELOW

Tickets available at marcuskingofficial.com/tour

JUN 23 THU – Fairview Park – Dublin, Ireland*

JUN 25 SAT – Alexandra Palace – London, United Kingdom*

JUN 26 SUN – The Globe – Cardiff, United Kingdom

JUN 28 TUE – O2 Apollo Manchester – Manchester, United Kingdom*

JUN 29 WED – O2 Apollo Manchester – Manchester, United Kingdom*

JUN 30 THU – Rock City – Nottingham, United Kingdom

JUL 2 SAT – Rock Werchter – Werchter, Belgium

JUL 3 SUN – Rockhal – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

JUL 5 TUE – Oosterpoort – Groningen, Netherlands

JUL 6 WED – Cognac Blues Passions 2022 – Cognac, France

JUL 7 THU – Doornroosje – Nijmegen, Netherlands

JUL 8 FRI – North Sea Jazz Festival 2022 – Rotterdam, Netherlands

JUL 16 SAT – Wild Hare Music Festival 2022 – Canby, OR, United States

JUL 27 WED – FloydFest 22- Heartbeat 2022 – Floyd, VA, United States

*with Greta Van Fleet

Sept 9 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

Sept 10 – The Theater at MGM National Harbor – Washington DC

Sept 11 – House Of Blues – Boston, MA

Sept 15 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

Sept 16 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

Sept 17 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH

Sept 18 – Bourbon & Beyond Festival – Louisville, KY

Sept 20 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON

Sept 21 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

Sept 23 – GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, M

Sept 24 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI ^

Sept 25 – Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN

Sept 27 – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN*

Sept 29 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN*

Sept 30 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN*

Oct 1 – The Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

Oct 2 – The Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

Oct 4 – Stubb’s Bar-B-Q – Austin, TX

Oct 6 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ*

Oct 7 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

Oct 11 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

Oct 13 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

Oct 14 – The Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

Oct 15 – The Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

Oct 17 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 18 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

Oct 20 – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO*

Oct 21 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL*

Oct 22 – The Fillmore Detroit- Detroit, MI

Oct 23 – Agora Theatre – Cleveland Ohio

Oct 25 – The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC

Oct 26 – Avondale Brewing Company – Birmingham, AL

Oct 27 – The Fillmore New Orleans – New Orleans, LA

Neal Francis and Ashland Craft unless otherwise stated.

^ Neal Francis only

* Support to be announced

ABOUT MARCUS KING

GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, performer, and songwriter Marcus King was downright destined to play music. By eight-years-old, the fourth generation Greenville, SC native performed alongside pops, grandpa, and his uncles for the first time. Logging thousands of miles on the road as “The Marcus King Band,” he established himself with unparalleled performance prowess and a dynamic live show. During 2020, he linked up with Dan Auerbach [The Black Keys] and cut his solo debut El Dorado, garnering a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Americana Album.” Beyond praise from NPR, American Songwriter, and more, Rolling Stone christened it “excellent,” and Associated Press went as far as to claim, “El Dorado already stands out as a definite high point of 2020.” In between packing venues on his own, he performed alongside Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, and Nathanial Rateliff in addition to gracing the bills of Stagecoach and more with one seismic show after the next. Along the way, he caught the attention of Rick Rubin and signed to American Recordings.

Plugged into his old man’s dusty amp with a ’59 Les Paul in hand, Marcus set out to make a rock ‘n’ roll record in 2022. He didn’t disguise his ambitions at all. He didn’t hold back. He didn’t think about anything but writing from the gut, shooting from the hip, and playing straight from the heart. Joined by Auerbach, he made the kind of rock ‘n’ roll record that makes arenas and asses shake, and it’s called Young Blood [American Recordings/Republic Records].

