Vanessa Hudgens Set To Host 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV has announced that actress and producer Vanessa Hudgens (tick, tick…BOOM!) will host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards LIVE from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 5 at 8PM ET/PT. This year, the highly anticipated MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, will now air as an epic, one-night event honoring the brightest stars in movies and television. Both events will simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 and will also air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries.

Hudgens returns to the MTV stage following a highly-acclaimed hosting stint in 2020 for the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special, paying homage to the biggest and best moments in film and television with irreverent award categories, memorable presentations and performances from today’s hottest stars.

Immediately following the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV will air the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, beginning at 10PM ET/PT, celebrating all things reality television. Over-the-top, funny and completely fresh, the night will celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows.

Additional details for both can’t-miss events, including the UNSCRIPTED host, will be announced later this week.

