Just For Laughs Escapes: Tim Dillon, Craig Robinson, Dane Cook, and Jeff Ross Set To Perform!

Just For Laughs has announced that Just For Laughs Escapes is heading back to Cancun for more non-stop comedy in the sun between November 2-6, 2022. Collaborating once more with leading travel company, Pollen Presents, Just For Laughs will be taking over Barcelo Maya Grand Resorts to offer comedy fans from around the world a packed program of premium comedy experiences.

The highly anticipated, tropical comedy event will feature star-studded, stand up comedy, interactive events and original musical performances. Combining one of the world’s most popular beach destinations with a powerhouse lineup of comedy, guests can look forward to performances from Dane Cook, Tim Dillon, Craig Robinson, Jeff Ross, Trash Tuesday and many more. Guests can also enjoy live comedy podcast recordings while relaxing by the pool and kick back at after-hours beach parties by The Goddam Comedy Jam starring Josh Adam Myers. Additional add-on experiences, such as boat parties, will also be available.

Comedy fans will be able take advantage of all the amenities of the Barcelo Maya Grand Resorts as part of their package. Situated on a 1.25-mile-long (2kms) white sand beachfront, this leading five star resort offers an extensive pool complex, waterpark, bowling alley, multiple restaurants, children’s activities, sports bar, spa and wellness complex.

Celebrated as the world’s largest international comedy festival, Just For Laughs has brought the industry’s most iconic names to Montreal for nearly 40 years. As a mecca for both emerging and established comedians alike, JFL’s events have featured the likes of Bill Burr, Kevin Hart, Trevor Noah, Hannah Gadsby, Sebastian Maniscalco, Russell Peters, John Mulaney, Bo Burnham, Jo Koy, Amy Schumer, and countless others.

For more info about the experience, including payment plans, package upgrades, and FAQs, and to stay up to date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and news, visit Pollen’s website.

About Pollen

Pollen is a leading travel company building, curating, and delivering the best experiences for members all over the world. Members enjoy these experiences together with the people they love, creating stronger relationships and unforgettable memories. Customers who travel with Pollen immerse themselves in multi-day itineraries that combine live entertainment, parties, and relaxation time in more than 50 popular destinations. Members can discover and book these experiences exclusively on pollen.co and the Pollen app. Pollen has already launched bespoke travel experiences with mega stars like Justin Bieber, J Balvin, Marshawn Lynch, and more.

About the Just for Laughs Group

Founded in 1983, the Just for Laughs Group is the most important player in the global comedy industry. Under the management of Groupe CH, Bell Media and ICM Partners, the company is an international powerhouse in the creation of multi-platform comedy content. Every year, it entertains millions of spectators with its festivals and events on Canadian and international stages, in Montréal – the biggest comedy event in the world – as well as in Toronto, Vancouver in Canada, Sydney, Australia, Austin, Texas, London, UK and Bermuda. The Group organizes shows featuring thousands of comics from Canada and other countries, including established artists as well as up-and-comers; stages its own comedy shows and musicals; produces touring shows; broadcasts digital and televised content (notably Gags, which is shown in 150 countries and followed by an online audience of ten million on YouTube); manages talented artists; and is the originator of the ComedyPRO and JPR Pro industry conferences.www.hahaha.com

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.