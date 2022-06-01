Phoebe Bridgers Releases Official Music Video For “Sidelines”

Phoebe Bridgers has released a video for her most recent release, “Sidelines,” the track written and recorded for Hulu’s latest Sally Rooney adaptation Conversations with Friends. Bridgers recorded and produced the song with her Stranger In The Alps and Punisher collaborators Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska and co-writer & bandmate Marshall Vore. The new video is a compilation of tour footage from her current Reunion Tour shot by Jackson Bridgers.

Bridgers performed “Sidelines” live for the first time while making her Coachella debut last month. She’ll bring the lauded new song to 30 Rockefeller Center for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 15 before winding up the current North American run of her Reunion Tour at Forest Hills Stadium – with a very special guest! – in Queens on June 16th. (Remaining tickets available HERE).

Next month also sees Bridgers’ first UK and the EU shows since the start of the pandemic. The initial run of dates sold out so quickly Phoebe added three additional dates at London’s 02 Academy Brixton. She will also be supporting The Rolling Stones at their Hyde Park show on June 25th.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS ON TOUR:

June 1, 2022 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Outdoors &

June 3, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion &

June 4, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island %

June 7, 2022 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach %

June 8, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau %

June 9, 2022 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point %

June 11, 2022 – Washington, DC – The Anthem %

June 12, 2022 – Washington, DC – The Anthem %

June 13, 2022 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage %

June 14, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell $

June 15, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshel l$

June 16, 2022 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium $

June 20, 2022 – Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park

June 22, 2022 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

June 23, 2022 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

June 24, 2022 – Somerset, UK – Glastonbury Festival

June 25, 2022 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park**

June 26, 2022 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

June 28, 2022 – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

June 29, 2022 – Hamburg, Germany – Fabrik

June 30, 2022 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

July 2, 2022 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

July 3, 2022 – Ewijk, Netherlands – Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

July 5, 2022 – Milan, Italy – Carroponte

July 7, 2022 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Festival

July 8, 2022 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

July 9, 2022 – Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive Festival

July 12, 2022 – Munich, Germany – TonHalle

July 13, 2022 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

July 14, 2022 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Colours of Ostrava

July 16, 2022 – Montreux, Switzerland – Montreux Jazz Festival

July 17, 2022 – Paris, France – Lollapalooza Paris

July 18, 2022 – Cologne, Germany – E-Werk

July 20, 2022 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

July 22, 2022 – Suffolk, UK – Latitude Festival

July 23, 2022 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

July 24, 2022 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

July 26, 2022 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

July 27, 2022 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

July 28, 2022 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

July 29, 2022 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

August 5-6, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

August 7, 2022 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland

August 18, 2022 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion #

August 20, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre #

August 21, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre #

August 23, 2022 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park #

August 24, 2022 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park #

August 25, 2022 – Troudale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheater #

August 27, 2022 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre #

August 28, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – This Ain’t No Picnic

November 6, 2022 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Primavera Sound

November 12, 2022 – Santiago, Chile – Primavera Sound

November 13, 2022 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Primavera Sound

& with Charlie Hickey

% with Claud

$ with MUNA

** supporting The Rolling Stones

# with Christian Lee Hutson

