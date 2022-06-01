Phoebe Bridgers Releases Official Music Video For “Sidelines”

Phoebe Bridgers has released a video for her most recent release, “Sidelines,” the track written and recorded for Hulu’s latest Sally Rooney adaptation Conversations with Friends. Bridgers recorded and produced the song with her Stranger In The Alps and Punisher collaborators Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska and co-writer & bandmate Marshall Vore. The new video is a compilation of tour footage from her current Reunion Tour shot by Jackson Bridgers.
Bridgers performed “Sidelines” live for the first time while making her Coachella debut last month. She’ll bring the lauded new song to 30 Rockefeller Center for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 15 before winding up the current North American run of her Reunion Tour at Forest Hills Stadium – with a very special guest! – in Queens on June 16th. (Remaining tickets available HERE).
Next month also sees Bridgers’ first UK and the EU shows since the start of the pandemic. The initial run of dates sold out so quickly Phoebe added three additional dates at London’s 02 Academy Brixton. She will also be supporting The Rolling Stones at their Hyde Park show on June 25th.
PHOEBE BRIDGERS ON TOUR:
June 1, 2022 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Outdoors &
June 3, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion &
June 4, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island %
June 7, 2022 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach %
June 8, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau %
June 9, 2022 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point %
June 11, 2022 – Washington, DC – The Anthem %
June 12, 2022 – Washington, DC – The Anthem %
June 13, 2022 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage %
June 14, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell $
June 15, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshel l$
June 16, 2022 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium $
June 20, 2022 – Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park
June 22, 2022 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland
June 23, 2022 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland
June 24, 2022 – Somerset, UK – Glastonbury Festival
June 25, 2022 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park**
June 26, 2022 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
June 28, 2022 – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp
June 29, 2022 – Hamburg, Germany – Fabrik
June 30, 2022 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival
July 2, 2022 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter
July 3, 2022 – Ewijk, Netherlands – Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
July 5, 2022 – Milan, Italy – Carroponte
July 7, 2022 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Festival
July 8, 2022 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
July 9, 2022 – Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive Festival
July 12, 2022 – Munich, Germany – TonHalle
July 13, 2022 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
July 14, 2022 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Colours of Ostrava
July 16, 2022 – Montreux, Switzerland – Montreux Jazz Festival
July 17, 2022 – Paris, France – Lollapalooza Paris
July 18, 2022 – Cologne, Germany – E-Werk
July 20, 2022 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
July 22, 2022 – Suffolk, UK – Latitude Festival
July 23, 2022 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
July 24, 2022 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
July 26, 2022 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
July 27, 2022 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
July 28, 2022 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
July 29, 2022 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
August 5-6, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands
August 7, 2022 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland
August 18, 2022 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion #
August 20, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre #
August 21, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre #
August 23, 2022 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park #
August 24, 2022 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park #
August 25, 2022 – Troudale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheater #
August 27, 2022 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre #
August 28, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – This Ain’t No Picnic
November 6, 2022 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Primavera Sound
November 12, 2022 – Santiago, Chile – Primavera Sound
November 13, 2022 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Primavera Sound
& with Charlie Hickey
% with Claud
$ with MUNA
** supporting The Rolling Stones
# with Christian Lee Hutson
