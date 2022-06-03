L E A Releases New Single “F U LOL”

LA-based Alt-Pop artist L E A is proud to debut her new single “F U LOL“, out everywhere now.

The new track gives a taste of what’s to come and the new direction that L E A’s music is headed. “F U LOL” starts the Alt Pop artist L E A’s pop punk journey and involves some of the most iconic punk and rock artists of our youth.

The pop punk infused tune was written with Mike Grubbs of Wakey!Wakey!, produced by successful 2000’s acoustic emo artist Chase Coy, with drums and mix by Carl Bahner from Cheerleader. It also features additional vocals by Casey Cavaliere of The Wonder Years and emerging talent Tyler Drama. You can expect to hear more from this project as this is the start of something new and exciting for L E A as she continues to genre bend her love for pop, punk, rock.

More About L E A:

Growing up in the small, yet touristy beach town of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, L E A was home grown from every and all kinds of rock n roll. The Los Angeles based artist has intertwined the boldness of punk with the beachiness of pop turning her into the alternative pop act she is today. Inspired by artists such as Mayday Parade, Charlotte Sands, Secondhand Serenade, Cherie Amour, and many more from the iconic Warped Tour era, L E A considers her sound colorful, extroverted, aggressive, and blunt. Having a heavy musical background, lower timbre rock vocals, and an obsession with the colorful world around her, L E A is sure to stand out in a crowd and make her presence known. After all, she is a Leo.

