MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Release Title Track From ‘Scoring The End Of The World’ Album

Motionless In White have shared “Scoring The End Of The World,” the title track and final new song to be released off their widely anticipated new album before its arrival on June 10th. Available today on all streaming platforms, the new song features renowned video game composer Mick Gordon whose credits include Doom, Wolfenstein, and Prey.

Scoring The End of the World is available to pre-save on all streaming platforms with exclusive merch bundles available for pre-order in the band’s official store.

Building on the anticipation for Motionless In White’s forthcoming album, “Scoring The End Of The World” follows the recent release of “Slaughterhouse” featuring Knocked Loose’s Bryan Garris, which Revolver selected for their weekly “Best New Songs” roundup. Additional album highlights include the previously released singles “Masterpiece” and “Cyberhex,” the official videos for which quickly trended Top 10 on YouTube and have since amassed over 8 million views. Furthermore, “Masterpiece” continues to grow at the Active Rock radio format, jumping into the Top 20 this week and continuing to grow in audience.

Scoring The End of the World fully encompasses the expanse of the band’s dynamic, deep, and dark vision, and marks the band’s first full-length body of work in three years since 2019’s Disguise. The latter has quietly made a major impact on rock music and culture. The single “Another Life” stands out as their most-streamed song ever with over 23 million YouTube views on the music video. The record claimed a spot on Loudwire’s “50 Best Metal Albums of 2019,” plus it ignited the creative renaissance that would set the stage for the statement-making Scoring The End of the World.

Having recently wrapped their massively successful triple co-headline Trinity Of Terror Tour with Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White are set to make several U.S. festival appearances this year with anticipated performances slated for Sacramento, California’s Aftershock Festival (10/7) and Las Vegas, Nevada’s When We Were Young Festival (10/22, 10/23, 10/29). Additional upcoming international dates for Motionless in White include a summer run in Australia with I Prevail and then a 2023 European tour with Beartooth. For tickets and more information on the upcoming dates, visitwww.motionlessinwhite.net/tour.

About Motionless In White:

Motionless In White harnessed the power of an unholy union between industrial metal dissonance, spellbinding gothic pop bombast, and big screen-worthy iconography to emerge as 21st century rock’s most iconoclastic and cinematic force. Climbing out of the shadows of the rustbelt in Scranton, PA, the group have tirelessly earned the undying allegiance of a devout worldwide audience one record at a time. With over half-a-billion cumulative streams and views to date, they have notched three consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart and Top Rock Albums Chart with Reincarnate [2014], Graveyard Shift [2017], and Disguise [2019]. The latter spawned the inescapable “Another Life,” which tallied over 100 million streams and counting. Not to mention, Jonathan Davis of Korn, Maria Brink of In This Moment, and Dani Filth of Cradle of Filth have welcomed the opportunity to collaborate. After countless sold-out gigs and festivals, they co-headlined the Trinity Of Terror Tour, selling out venues coast-to-coast. However, everything set the stage for their 2022 opus, Scoring The End of the World. Right out of the gate, the single “Cyberhex” trended Top 10 on YouTube, while the follow-up “Masterpiece” lit up streaming platforms. With guests as diverse Bryan Garris of Knocked Loose, Caleb Shomo of Beartooth, and video game composer Mick Gordon, the album finds the group’s vision magnified wider than ever before with no shortage of teeth, fire, and blood. It’s the dawn of their biggest chapter yet.

Motionless In White are Chris Motionless [Vocals], Ricky Olson [Guitar], Ryan Sitkowski [Guitar], Vinny Mauro [Drums], and Justin Morrow [Bass].

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE — ‘SCORING THE END OF THE WORLD’ Track Listing:

Meltdown Sign Of Life Werewolf Porcelain Slaughterhouse (Feat: Bryan Garris) Masterpiece Cause Of Death We Become The Night Burned At Both Ends 2 Broadcasting From Beyond The Grave: Corpse Nation Cyberhex Red, White & Boom (Feat: Caleb Shomo) Scoring The End Of The World (Feat: Mick Gordon)

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE U.S. TOUR DATES

7/16 – Cadott, WI – Rock Fest**

9/8-9/11 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival**

10/7 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock**

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young**

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young**

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young**

** Festival Dates

