SALIVA Releases New Radio Single “CROWS,” Available Now On All Platforms!

Multi-Platinum, Grammy-nominated band Saliva released their new radio single “Crows” to all major platforms! Catch the band on tour with Otherwise this June!

Singer Bobby Amaru states, “Crows is about a broken relationship with someone that is unable to accept what and who they really are. Someone you try and fix but cannot. When I say “I’m not bowing to the crows inside your head!”

He continues, “That means I’m done giving into the same shit that’s been eating this relationship alive. I think many people can relate who have been in this situation before. They continue to let the other person drag them down until enough is enough!”

Saliva will continue to release tracks and ultimately a full album in 2022. The new music has a contemporary feel but sticks to the blue collar roots that their fans love.

After acquiring front man Bobby Amaru in 2011, Saliva became infused with new blood, energy, and spirit. The same energy launched Saliva’s career in 2001 with the release, Every Six Seconds– a certified Double Platinum-selling album, containing the hits, “Click Click Boom” and 2002 Grammy nominated, “Your Disease.” Saliva’s in-your-face, anthemic writing style continued with a certified Gold-selling album *Back in to Your System_ with hits: “Always,” “Raise Up,” and the Nikki Sixx co-written, “Rest In Pieces.”*

Upon adding former Shinedown and Fuel bassist, Brad Stewart, as a permanent member, Saliva solidified their new lineup consisting of: Wayne Swinny, and Amaru.

Saliva with Otherwise Dates:

6/3 – Corbin, KY – Icehouse

6/4 – Huntsville, AL – Shagnasty’s

6/5 – Clarksville, TN – The Warehouse

6/8 – Horseheads, NY – The L

6/9 – Cleveland, OH – The Odeon

6/10 – Angola, IN – The Eclectic Room

6/11 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

6/14 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedrafts

6/15 – Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs

6/16 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

6/17 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

6/18 – Watertown, SD @ Dakota Sioux Casino

6/19 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

6/21 – Springfield, MO – Kiss Bar and Grill

6/22 – Arnold, MO – 21 Rock

6/23 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

6/24 – Evansville, IN @ KC’s Time Out

