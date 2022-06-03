‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’ Returns To Theaters For 2 Nights Only In Celebration of 60th Anniversary!

Hollywood Legends Joan Crawford and Bette Davis return to the big screen on June 12 and 15 ONLY in celebration of the 60th anniversary of ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’

The cult classic was released in 1962 to both critical acclaim and box office success. The film, a psychological horror-thriller about the ultimate in sibling rivalry, was nominated for five Academy Awards® including Best Actress for Bette Davis and Best Supporting Actor for then-newcomer Victor Buono.

The story centers around Jane Hudson (Bette Davis), an aging child star left to care for her wheelchair-bound sister Blanche (Joan Crawford), also a former child actress. Stuck living together in a mansion in old Hollywood, Blanche plots to get even with Jane for the car crash that left her crippled years earlier. But Jane is desperate to keep Blanche imprisoned as she plans a new rise to fame, and tries to hide Blanche’s existence from doctors, visitors and neighbors while she devises a way to get rid of her.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in select movie theaters; for a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). Please contact your local theater for individual safety precautions.

