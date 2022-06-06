ALL STAR SHORE: Cast of Reality TV Titans Revealed For Paramount+ Epic Party Competition!

Paramount+ has revealed the official contestants for the new series ALL STAR SHORE and also announced that the first-of-its-kind party competition series, featuring a variety of epic party-style challenges like “Party Pong” and “Shots and Found,” will premiere Wednesday, June 29th exclusively on the service. The series will also stream internationally where the service is available.

From MTV Entertainment Studios, the original series features 14 of the world’s biggest reality superstars from some of television’s most iconic series – “Jersey Shore,” “Love Is Blind,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Geordie Shore,” “Acapulco Shore,” “Rio Shore,” and “Bachelor in Paradise” – as they come together for an epic vacation at the ultimate shore house in the Canary Islands, to battle it out for a cash prize and global bragging rights.

Meet the ALL STAR SHORE contestants:

Angelina Pivarnick (“Jersey Shore”) is a Shore OG, and she’s going to make sure everyone knows it. She’s bringing the mouth, the drama and the party, and will bulldoze anyone who stands in her way.

Bethan Kershaw (“Geordie Shore”) brings with her a big personality and a big heart. She and best friend Chloe are ready to take this Shore House by storm, but when her flirty ways catch the eye of a fellow housemate, she’s not prepared for what happens next.

Blake Horstmann (“Bachelor in Paradise”) is not looking to compete for a woman’s heart this time; he’s here to win the grand prize. But will everything go out the window when he sees the girl he likes kissing his partner?

Chloe Ferry (“Geordie Shore”) is showing off her competitive side in this Shore House – but not without a drink in her hand! Even though she is joined by some of her closest friends from the U.K., Chloe can’t trust anyone when money is on the line.

Giannina Gibelli (“Love Is Blind”) is ready to go all-in on life, love and competition. And with the blindfold off, it looks like she’ll finally come face-to-face with real love. But which shoremate will be the one?

James Tindale (“Geordie Shore”) is bringing the mischief and the muscles to this Shore House. With his years of experience on “Geordie Shore,” a party competition show is a no-brainer for him, and he’s ready to win.

Joey Essex (“The Only Way Is Essex”) is a TV sensation in the U.K., but has yet to experience life in a Shore House. His strategy coming in? Capitalize on that Essex charm, and flirt … with everyone.

Johnny Middlebrooks (“Love Island”) is known as a player, but this time it’s all about the competition … or is it? When drama kicks off between his partner and his new love interest, Johnny must navigate dangerous waters in order to keep his eye on the prize.

Karime Pindter (“Acapulco Shore”) is here to show the world how Mexico really parties. And though the competition and challenges might scare her, she loves money and will do whatever it takes to win it!

Luis “Potro” Caballero (“Acapulco Shore”) may be known as “The Seducer” back home, but here he’s a force in the competition. When others question his game, will he prove himself or will it send him straight to exile?

Marina Gregory (“The Circle: Brazil”) knows it’s all about the social media game when it comes to making cash money. But in this Shore House, she finds that reading people is a lot harder face-to-face than it was online.

Ricardo Salusse (“Rio Shore”) is here to show that size doesn’t matter in this competition. He might not be the hulk, but he’s quick, he’s smart and he’s fun at parties. Don’t underestimate his tenacity to win!

Trina Njoroge (“Love Island”) knows how the mind works and intends to use her professional skills to her advantage in this competition. Will that plan backfire when she gets caught spilling too much tea?

Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) is a fierce drag queen whose sharp wit and unfiltered personality quickly prove “Miss Vanjie” is also fierce competition. But will this queen sashay away with the prize money?

The series is produced for Paramount+ by iTV Studios Netherlands in partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios. Scott Jeffress, Antonia Mattia and SallyAnn Salsano serve as executive producers. Lotte Wink serves as executive producer for iTV Studios Netherlands. Jacquelyn French and John Varela serve as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios. Matthew Parillo, Amy Starr and Marlin Mastenbroek are executives in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.

ALL STAR SHORE joins the massive “Shore” franchise slate, which includes “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” “Buckhead Shore,” “Floribama Shore,” “Geordie Shore” (U.K.), “Rio Shore” (Brazil), “Gandia Shore” (Spain), “Warsaw Shore” (Poland), “Acapulco Shore” (Mexico) and “Super Shore” – along with seven new iterations in territories around the globe, including “Argentina Shore,” “Colombia Shore” and “Australia Shore,” with cities to be announced.

