‘How Did This Get Made?’ With Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mantzoukas Announce Live Dates For 2022 Tour

How Did This Get Made? one of the top downloaded comedy podcasts hosted by Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mantzoukas announced their upcoming live summer tour dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 7-city run kicks off on Friday, August 12th at Mahalia Jackson Theater for Performing Arts in New Orleans, LA, making stops across the U.S. in Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Detroit, and Northfield before wrapping up in Chicago, IL at The Chicago Theatre on Friday, August 19th. Each live show will feature a breakdown of a different movie each night with all three podcast hosts.

TICKETS: The general on sale will begin Friday, June 10th at 10am local at livenation.com and hdtgminfo.com.

HOW DID THIS GET MADE? – LIVE TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 12 – New Orleans, LA – Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Sat Aug 13 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Performing Arts Center at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House

Sun Aug 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Tue Aug 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre

Wed Aug 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

Thu Aug 18 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park

Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

About How Did This Get Made?

Have you ever seen a movie so bad, it’s good? Paul Scheer (The League, Black Monday), Jason Mantzoukas (The League, Brooklyn 99) and June Diane Raphael (Grace & Frankie, Long Shot) are experts in the best of the worst of cinema. On the award-winning HOW DID THIS GET MADE, they gather their funniest friends and subject themselves to a cinematic nightmare—and then podcast the results. It is consistently one of the Top 10 most downloaded comedy podcasts and winner of the 2022 Ambie Winner for Best Comedy Podcast and the iHeart Radio’s Best TV & Film Podcast. Each episode features the deconstruction and mockery of such epically bad films, from Drop Dead Fred to the entire Fast and Furious franchise. With sold-out shows across the country, HOW DID THIS GET MADE live episodes are a truly unique experience. The audience participates through questions to the hosts, creating impromptu songs for segments, and viewing one-of-a-kind clips.



