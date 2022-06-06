LAMB OF GOD Announces ‘Omens’ Album and Reveals Dates For ‘The Omens Tour’

LAMB OF GOD, the Grammy-nominated goliath, returns with the gloriously unhinged album Omens, produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth).The first single, “Nevermore,” arrives on Friday, June 10. Omens follows on October 7 via Epic Records.

The New Wave Of American Heavy Metal architects will support the new album with a massive Live Nation produced U.S. headlining tour, The Omens Tour, featuring special guests Killswitch Engage on all dates. Different legs will also see support from Baroness, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Animals As Leaders as well as Suicide Silence andFit For An Autopsy. The tour kicks off September 9 in Brooklyn and runs through October 20, see full routing below. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 10 at 10am local time on lamb-of-god.com.

Citi is the official card of the The Omens Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 7 at 10am ET until Thursday, June 9 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

“Two decades ago, Lamb of God, along with Killswitch Engage, were a part of a new wave of American heavy metal music. Our scene grew from a small, loosely connected network of underground shows in basements and warehouses, into a global phenomenon that helped define an entire generation of modern heavy metal. We are thrilled to announce The Omens Tour, which celebrates not only the perseverance and impact of that original movement, but also the creativity and originality of the bands that it influenced. Heavy metal is alive and well. The Omens Tour proudly showcases the depth and diversity of our scene. This is not a tour to miss.” – Mark Morton

Densely muscular, soaked in unnerving spite, with a pessimistic eye toward inner struggles and global affairs alike,Omens is a furious entry in the Lamb Of God catalog, perhaps their angriest album yet. “The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world,” explains vocalist D. Randall Blythe. “It’s a very pissed-off record.” He pauses for emphasis. “It is extremely pissed-off.”

Omens is also Lamb Of God‘s most diverse affair. The band tracked live in the room together at Henson Recording Studios (formerly A&M Studios) in Los Angeles, California, a location that birthed classics from The Doors, Pink Floyd, The Ramones, and Soundgarden, among others. “The inner workings of the band have never been better,”explains guitarist Mark Morton. “You can hear it in Omens. You can see it in our performances, and if you’re around us for five minutes, you can feel it.”

The Omens album pre-order is live now at Lamb-Of-God.com, boasting several exclusive items, including a signed colored vinyl variant, shirt, hoodie, and signed CDs with an alternate color cover. All physical CD and Vinyl releases will include a free access code to watch the livestream viewing of “The Making of Omens” documentary, which will premiere the week of album release.

Pre-order link: https://lamb-of-god.lnk.to/Omens

Omens tracklisting:

1. Nevermore

2. Vanishing

3. To The Grave

4. Ditch

5. Omens

6. Gomorrah

7. Ill Designs

8. Grayscale

9. Denial Mechanism

10. September Song

