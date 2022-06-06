Netflix Unveils First Teaser For Tim Burton’s ‘WEDNESDAY’ Series Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams!

Netflix has unveiled the first glimpse of their highly anticipated new series from the imagination of Tim Burton — WEDNESDAY. The twisted new series is coming soon to Netflix and stars Jenna Ortega in the title role, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci and more — is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Snap snap.

‘Smallville’ creators Al Gough and Miles Millar are serving as both showrunners and writers for the eight-episode limited series. Christina Ricci, who portrayed Wednesday in 1991’s The Addams Family as well as its sequel Addams Family Values, is slated to make her return to the franchise in a yet-to-be-revealed role on the show. Stay tuned and keep it spooky.

Check out Jenny Ortega in Wednesday’s iconic outfit below!

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.