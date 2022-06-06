ROCKLAHOMA 2022: Official Artist Lineup Announced — Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown Set To Rock The Crowd!

Rocklahoma returns this Labor Day Weekend, taking place on Friday, September 2, Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa. This year, Rocklahoma will celebrate America’s biggest Labor Day Weekend Party as well as 15 Years of Rocklahoma! The three-day camping festival features some of today’s top rock artists, including Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Megadeth, Seether, Three Days Grace, Cypress Hill, Jelly Roll, and many more.

Produced by AEG Presents and original Rocklahoma founders Pryor Creek Music Festivals, Rocklahoma showcases the best new rock acts and classic artists performing on three stages. With onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of “Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock.”

The music lineup for Rocklahoma 2022 is as follows (subject to change): Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Megadeth, Seether, Three Days Grace, Cypress Hill, Jelly Roll, In This Moment, Skillet, Underoath, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides, The Hu, Nothing More, Bad Wolves, Bad Omens, Palaye Royale, Dorothy, Suicidal Tendencies, Lit, Sleep Token, Fire From The Gods, Quiet Riot, Caned By Nod, Doro, Dana Dentata, Dropout Kings, John Harvie, Fan Halen, Count’s 77, Enuff Z’nuff, One Night Stand, Widow 7, Firestryke, Pulse, The Normandys, Wildstreet, Like Before, Even In Death, Sin Of Saints, American Maid, Dead Fervor, Killer Hearts, McQueen Street, The Midnight Devils, Paralandra, and Eternal Frequency.

Passes go on sale at early bird pricing on Friday, June 10 at 10:00 AM CT at www.Rocklahoma.com, and will increase to phase 2 pricing on Friday, June 17 at 5:00 PM CT. Payment plan options are also available, allowing purchasers to split the cost into even payments. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save at the early bird price.

“ROCKLAHOMA 2022! It’s time!!! We are so excited to announce that we will be one of this year’s headliners. We are bringing you guys and girls the biggest show of the year. We cannot wait to see you. LET’S GO!!!” – Brent Smith of Shinedown “Rocklahoma has always been a celebration of rock. This being its 15th year will be no different. The biggest lineup Pryor has seen plus the best fans in rock will lead to a Labor Day Weekend to remember!” – Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents

Limited quantities of Groupie, Roadie, and Rockstar VIP Packages are also available.

Please visit https://rocklahoma.com/passes.html for details.

Current pass pricing is as follows, while supplies last:

Weekend Admission Passes:

Weekend GA: $189 plus fees

Weekend Military GA: $169 plus fees

Weekend GA 4-Pack: $676 plus fees

Weekend Reserved Admission (comes with food & soft drinks): $439 plus fees

VIP Packages:

Groupie Package with Pit access: $775 plus fees

Groupie Package with Reserved Seats: $875 plus fees

Roadie Package: $1,200 plus fees

Rockstar Package (for 2 people) with Campsite: $2,750

Rockstar Package (for 2 people) with Hotel: $3,400

The Garage (for 6 people): $4,750 plus fees

Big Shot Penthouse (for 4 people) – $3550 plus fees

Big Shot Porch – $750 plus fees

Note: All Weekend tickets are for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience and will be open from Sunday, August 28 at Noon CT through Monday, September 5 at Noon CT. General Admission, VIP camping, and VIP glamping packages are available at checkout and are only available with weekend ticket purchases. Information on camping add-ons can be found at https://rocklahoma.com/camping.html.

Fans are invited to kick off the party early at The Roadhouse where local Oklahoma favorites, top tribute acts, and national legends will headline the DEB Concerts Stage each day. The Roadhouse is also home to Thursday’s Pre-Party – available to anyone with a full weekend pass. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full-service bar, and a great place to hang with your friends throughout Rocklahoma.

Festival doors open at 2:00 PM daily, and doors for The Roadhouse open at 10:30 AM daily.

Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, OK. The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower houses, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas, and much more.

For more information on Rocklahoma, visit:

Website: www.Rocklahoma.com

Facebook: @Rocklahoma

Twitter: @Rocklahoma

Instagram: @Rocklahoma

