Day N Vegas Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Travis Scott, SZA, J Cole and more!

Day N Vegas announces the lineup for the third edition of their festival, which first debuted in 2019. This year’s festival will feature performances from headliners SZA, J. Cole, and Travis Scott. True to the festival’s DNA, the lineup also boasts a diverse mix of breakout and established artists who stretch the boundaries of hip-hop and R&B including Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, Pusha T, Joji, Aminé, City Girls, T-Pain, Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Steve Lacy, Tems, Syd, Sabrina Claudio, and more.

Produced by Goldenvoice this year’s festival will return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds this Labor Day weekend, Friday, September 2nd through Sunday, September 4th. Registration for access to presale passes is now open and passes will be available starting Friday, June 10th at 10AM PT at Daynvegas2022.com.

Fans will also have the option to bundle their hotel stay with their festival passes via official hotel partner Fuse Technologies. Packages include 3 or 4 night hotel stays, VIP or GA 3-Day festival passes, late night eats, nightclub and dayclub guest list and more local deals. Add-ons available for purchase include limited edition Day N Vegas essentials merchandise, a Thursday night open bar and Sunday brunch. In addition, VIP packages have access to the exclusive and official Thursday Welcome pre-party. Hotel + Passes packages are available now, before passes are available to the public HERE.

Find the full Day N Vegas 2022 lineup above, and stay tuned for more festival details at Daynvegas2022.com.

About Goldenvoice:

Goldenvoice, creators of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival, operates successful Los Angeles and Bay Area music venues including the Fonda Theatre, The Roxy Theatre, El Rey Theatre, The Novo, Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, The Regency Ballroom and The Warfield. Goldenvoice holds exclusive booking deals at Brookside at The Rose Bowl, Santa Barbara Bowl, Mountain Winery, Great American Music Hall and Frost Amphitheatre. They also have produced events such as Desert Trip, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, Day N Vegas, Porter Robinson’s Second Sky Festival, Just Like Heaven and many more. Beginning as an independent punk rock promoter in the early 1980s, Goldenvoice grew to be the preeminent alternative promoter in Southern California by forging strong relationships with both bands and music fans. Currently, Goldenvoice promotes over 1,600 concerts a year in California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Canada plus recently adding North American tours to their growing list of accomplishments.

