DEMI LOVATO Announce “HOLY FVCK” Fall Tour

GRAMMY-nominated artist, Demi Lovato, has announced their upcoming HOLY FVCK fall tour, named after their upcoming eighth studio album, which will arrive on August 19, 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date tour kicks off on Tuesday, August 30th in São Paulo, Brazil at Espaço das Américas before making stops across South and North America in Belo Horizonte, Bogotá, San Francisco, Montreal, Nashville and more before wrapping up in Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Sunday, November 6th. For the North American leg of the tour, there will be support from DEAD SARA and Royal & The Serpent on select dates.

“I’m so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I’ve toured in South America,” said Demi Lovato. “We’re working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music.”

Demi Lovato will also be performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, this Thursday, June 9th.

TICKETS: Tickets and VIP packages go on sale starting Friday, June 10th at 10am local time at demilovato.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the HOLY FVCK tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 7th at 12pm local time until Thursday, June 9th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

HOLY FVCK TOUR SOUTH AMERICA DATES:

Tue Aug 30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Espaço das Américas

Fri Sep 02 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Esplanada do Mineirão

Sun Sep 04 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio (FESTIVAL)

Wed Sep 07 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

Fri Sep 09 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

Tue Sep 13 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

HOLY FVCK TOUR U.S. DATES:

Sat Aug 13 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair

Sun Aug 14 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair

Thu Sep 22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento *

Fri Sep 23 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

Sun Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds *

Tue Sep 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

\Wed Sep 28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater ^

Fri Sep 30 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas ^

Mon Oct 03 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ^

Wed Oct 05 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre ^

Fri Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit ^

Sun Oct 09 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^

Mon Oct 10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

Wed Oct 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ^

Thu Oct 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

Sat Oct 15 – Toronto, ON – History ^

Sun Oct 16 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia ^

Tue Oct 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre ^

Fri Oct 21 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Sun Oct 23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

Tue Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

Fri Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

Sun Oct 30 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Event Center *

Tue Nov 01 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans *

Thu Nov 03 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

Sun Nov 06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

Support Key

* DEAD SARA

^ Royal & The Serpent

About Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is a GRAMMY-nominated and award-winning musician, actor, advocate and New York Times best-selling author. They were first known for their onscreen talents, and soon after became a musical phenomenon for their remarkable vocal ability. With an audience of over 215 million on social media, Demi has established themselves as a global sensation.

With nearly 30 billion streams earned worldwide, Demi has captivated audiences with their renowned powerhouse vocals and illustrious songwriting. From the resilient ballad “Skyscraper,” to the unapologetic earworm “Sorry Not Sorry” and their enduring queer anthem “Cool for the Summer,” Demi’s discography showcases their musicality knows no bounds, with a genre-blending approach that has infused pop, R&B, rock, soul and more. Through several sold out tours, Demi has brought their undeniable stage presence to venues across the globe, while live performances such as their rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl LIV and the powerful debut of their single “Anyone” at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards have garnered universal acclaim.

With seven studio albums under their belt, all of which debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 and four boasting over one billion streams on Spotify, Demi elevates their signature sound with their upcoming eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK. The album is a sonic journey grounded in Demi’s rock and pop-punk roots and illustrates an earnest yet tongue-in-cheek retrospective of their life experiences.

Demi has been lauded by fans and peers alike for their authenticity and vulnerability, demonstrating their transformative growth across two celebrated documentaries, 2017’s Simply Complicated and 2021’s Dancing with the Devil. As an advocate, Demi serves as Global Citizen’s official ambassador for mental health, with a special focus on vulnerable communities around the world.

Lovato has been honored with numerous awards and accolades over their career, including an MTV Video Music Award, 14 Teen Choice Awards, five People’s Choice Awards, an ALMA Award, a Latin American Music Award and a GLAAD Vanguard Award for their services to LGBTQ+ activism. They have also received two GRAMMY Award nominations, four Billboard Music Awards nominations and three Brit Award nominations for their work.

A native of Dallas, Demi resides in Los Angeles.

