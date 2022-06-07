‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ To Receive 4K Ultra HD Release On July 5th; Special Features Announced!

The mind-bending action-adventure, Everything Everywhere All at Once arrives on 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital, Blu-ray + Digital, and DVD July 5 from Lionsgate.

The film stars Michelle Yeoh as an unlikely hero who must channel newfound powers to fight fearsome dangers from the multiverse. Directed and written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the writing-directing duo collectively known as the Daniels (Swiss Army Man), Everything Everywhere All At Once will be available for the suggested retail prices of $42.99 for 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital, $39.99 for Blu-ray + Digital, and $29.96 for DVD, respectively.

Official Synopsis: Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a flustered immigrant mother, is contacted from a parallel universe and told that only she can save the world. The unlikely hero must learn to channel her newfound powers and fight through the splintering timelines of the multiverse to save her home, her family, and herself in this big-hearted and irreverent adventure. With Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Writers-Directors Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

“Almost Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Everything Everywhere All At Once” Featurette

“Putting Everything on a Bagel: Cooking up the Multiverse” Featurette

Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary

Outtakes

Music Visual

Theatrical Trailer

