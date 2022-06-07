LOVERBOY Flys High as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sends “Heaven In Your Eyes” Streams Skyward As Summer Tour REO Speedwagon/Styx Takes Flight!

Multi-platinum rock group Loverboy’s “Heaven in Your Eyes,” a song featured on the original chart-topping Top Gun film soundtrack, first released by Columbia Records in 1986, is seeing streams more than triple since the premiere of the Tom Cruise-starring sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The band just embarked on a summer-long, 46-date U/S. tour with supporting acts REO Speedwagon and Styx on May 31 in Grand Rapids, MI, concluding Sept. 18 in Bangor, ME (listed below).

“When [Top Gun producers Don] Simpson and [Jerry] Bruckheimer call you for a song in their movie, you better deliver,” remembers Loverboy vocalist Mike Reno, who formed the band in Calgary after being introduced to lead guitarist Paul Dean in 1979. “We met them on a Monday, and they needed the song by Thursday, and we made it happen. It was ‘heaven in my eyes.’”

“It was the craziest thing,” adds guitarist Dean. “We all went to the movie expecting to hear the song ‘Heaven in Your Eyes’ in the movie itself and figured for sure it’s going to be the one at the jukebox, but [the Righteous Brothers’] “You’ve Lost That Lovin Feeling” plays instead. Well maybe it’s going to be in the one on the back of the motorcycle. Nope, not that one. Well then for sure it’s going to be in the credits…wrong again. But you know we did a live video with Tom Cruise in it, and it went to something like #2 on MTV, so yeah, it’s all good!”

The original Top Gun soundtrack, featuring Loverboy’s “Heaven in Your Eyes,” along with Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away,” which won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Original Song, topped the charts for five weeks as the best-selling soundtrack of the year and one of the best of all-time. Other notable tracks included Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” and “Playing with the Boys,” Miami Sound Machine’s “Hot Summer Nights” and Harold Faltermeyer and Steve Stevens’ “Top Gun Anthem.” Deluxe editions of the soundtrack with additional songs came out in 1999 and then again in 2006. Ironically, Loverboy tour-mates REO Speedwagon’s “Can’t Fight This Feeling” was included on the 2006 reissue.

Loverboy, Canada’s major rock ‘n’ roll export, has four multi-platinum-selling albums, including the four-million-selling Get Lucky, and a trio of double-platinum releases in their self-titled 1980 debut, 1983’s Keep It Up and 1985’s Lovin’ Every Minute of It. Their string of hits includes, in addition to the arena-rock anthem “Working for the Weekend,” such staples as “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “Heaven in Your Eyes,” “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.”

2022 Tour Dates (w/Styx & REO Speedwagon):

June 7 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI

June 8 – DTE Energy Music Theatre – Detroit, MI

June 10 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

June 11 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

June 13 – Walmart Amphitheater – Rogers, AR

June 14 – Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO

June 17 – Ameris Bank Amphitheater – Atlanta GA

June 18 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL

June 19 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL

July 8 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

July 9 – USANA Amphitheater – Salt Lake City, UT

July 12 – White River Amphitheater – Auburn, WA

July 13 – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA

July 15 – Shoreline Amphitheater – Mountain View, CA

July 16 – Five Point Amphitheater – Irvine, CA

July 19 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA

July 20 – Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ

July 22 – Germainia Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX

July 23 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX

July 24 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, TX

August 5 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach – Virginia Beach, VA

August 6 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

August 8 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

August 10 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC

August 12 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

August 13 – BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ

August 16 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

August 17 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

August 19 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

August 20 – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

August 21 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach – Wantagh, NY

September 2 – St. Croix Casino & Hotel – Turtle Lake, WI

September 3 – Amsoil Arena – Duluth, MN

September 4 – Wells Fargo Arena – Des Moines, IA

September 6 – TaxSlayer Center – Moline, IL

September 9 – St. Jospeh’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY

September 10 – Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

September 13 – Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL

September 14 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

September 16 – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT

September 17 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

September 18 – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion – Bangor, ME

