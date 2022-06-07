Matthew Lillard is Renting Out the Mystery Machine From 2002’s Live-Action “Scooby-Doo” Film on Airbnb!

Zoinks! It’s been twenty years since Scooby and Shaggy solved the Spooky Island mystery in the franchise’s first live-action film, “Scooby-Doo.” To celebrate the anniversary, Matthew Lillard is embarking on a new mission – serving as Airbnb Host of the gang’s iconic Mystery Machine.

Lillard is serving up Y2K nostalgia and inviting select guests into the world he knows oh so well with an unforgettable camper stay along the Southern California coast this summer.

“I’ve been channeling Shaggy since the live-action adaptation in 2002, and he’s been a part of me ever since,” said Lillard. “I can’t wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they’ll never forget…monsters not included!”

Never before available to the public for overnight stays, the iconic Mystery Machine has come out of retirement (along with the spirit of Shaggy) to bring guests right back to 2002. Shaggy and Scooby embraced life on the road before it was cool, and the Mystery Machine is fully set up for two fans to experience all the spooky thrills for a night.

For those looking to discover more unique stays, Airbnb recently introduced a new way to search designed around Airbnb Categories. With 12,500 campers available around the globe, there are plenty of Scooby-approved stays for a summer adventure.

About the stay

Guests will be able to book three individual one-night stays* on June 24, June 25 and June 26 for only $20** a night – in celebration of the live-action film’s 20th anniversary. During their stays, guests will get to live like Shaggy and Scooby in the Mystery Machine, including:

• A virtual greeting from Lillard upon arrival – he may even share some of his favorite memories with the meddling kids

• Plenty of throwbacks to 2002, including listening to the latest Sugar Ray album on a portable CD player, basking in the glow of a lava lamp and donning Shaggy’s signature puka shell necklace

• All-you-can-eat snacks and a selection to choose from for dinner, featuring all of Shaggy & Scooby’s favorite foods (like hot dogs and eggplant burgers

• Mystery games galore so guests can put their own whodunit-solving skills to the test

• A late-night re-watch of Scooby-Doo, complete with popcorn, movie candy and all the Scooby Snacks guests’ hearts desire

• An outdoor setup with enough lounge seating and hammock space for the whole gang to vibe out, free from any monsters that might be lurking about

How to book

Mystery Inc. fans can request to book this stay beginning Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m. ET at airbnb.com/mysterymachine. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Southern California. For those who do not book these exclusive stays, “Scooby Doo” is available to stream on HBO Max. Own it now on Digital and Blu-ray.

In recognition of their commitment to offer safety, well-being and permanency to children who are in foster care, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Five Acres, a 134-year-old child and family service agency dedicated to ensuring every child has a forever, loving family solution through advocacy, prevention and community-based mental/behavioral health services in Southern California.

Those hoping to stay in the Mystery Machine should note that this stay’s rules require following applicable local, state and federal rules and guidelines for COVID-19, as well as Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices, which may include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when required by local laws or guidelines. On-site staff will also comply with local rules and guidelines, and will abide by our five-step enhanced cleaning process.

*These three, one-night stays for up to two guests each are not a contest

**Plus taxes and fees

Airbnb is closely monitoring Southern California COVID-19 infection rates and government policies and will offer booking guests a refund of the booking fee ($20) and $1,000 USD Airbnb travel credit if Airbnb determines it is necessary to cancel the stay.

