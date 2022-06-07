Rock Legends JOURNEY Release New Single “Don’t Give Up On Us”

Journey release their brand new single “Don’t Give Up On Us” from their forthcoming studio album titled Freedom, set for release July 8th via BMG.

Emerging from the pandemic with a supercharged new studio line-up, Journey’s “Don’t Give Up On Us” will be followed by an epic, fifteen-track set of new original songs that brings back the grand scale of the group’s greatest moments, along with updated and bold new directions and sounds.

“It is a very melodic song. It’s soulful, coming more from that R&B place and a little more Motown sounding but it definitely rocks. I feel like it’s got Journey all over it,” says founding member Neal Schon about the track.

"Don't Give Up On Us"

Freedom

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, Journey have 25 gold and platinum albums, including the fifteen-million selling Greatest Hitscollection, with total sales adding up to 80 million records around the world. As the band’s legend continues to grow larger and their touring gets bigger, Freedom will be the first album of new material to be released in eleven years, since 2011’s Eclipse, and in addition to longtime keyboard player and primary lyricist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda, one more member was recruited for the upcoming album — bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who had played on Journey’s 1986 album Raised on Radio.

Freedom tracklisting Together We Run

Don’t Give Up On Us

Still Believe In Love

You Got The Best Of Me

Live To Love Again

The Way We Used To Be

Come Away With Me

After Glow

Let It Rain

Holdin On

All Day And All Night

Don’t Go

United We Stand

Life Rolls On

Beautiful As You Are

*Freedom will be released by Frontiers Records in Europe and Japan. BMG will release the album for the rest of the world.

Journey and AEG have announced four exclusive Las Vegas show dates featuring special symphony orchestra performances at the new, state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre.

Tickets for the special engagement are on sale now. For more info click here.

7.15 – Resorts World Theatre – Las Vegas, NV*

7.16 – Resorts World Theatre – Las Vegas, NV*

7.22 – Resorts World Theatre – Las Vegas, NV*

7.23 – Resorts World Theatre – Las Vegas, NV*

*with symphony orchestra

