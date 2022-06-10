THE SUMMER OF SMASH MOUTH: Iconic Band Announces New Lead Singer; Drops Cover of

The Summer of Smash Mouth is officially underway. With new lead singer Zach Goode already in full bloom leading the charge of the band’s beach-approved brand of high-energy alt-pop, Smash Mouth is perfectly poised for their next audacious move.

Today, UMe releases “Never Gonna Give You Up,” Smash Mouth’s truly bold and vibrant cover of British soul-pop sensation Rick Astley’s iconic 1987 hit single on all digital formats. This refreshingly zesty reimagining spotlights the vocal talents of the New Your City-born, Los Angeles-based Goode to an absolute T.

For his part, Rick Astley, who has sold over 40 million albums worldwide, scored an international No. 1 smash hit with “Never Gonna Give You Up” from his landmark debut album, Whenever You Need Somebody, which celebrates its 35th Anniversary this year. Astley’s 1987 multi-platinum debut topped charts in 25 countries, and “Never Gonna Give You Up” recently achieved a rare milestone in becoming one of 23 music videos from the pre-internet era to hit one billion views on YouTube (and counting).

“We were asked to do it by our team, and our initial reaction was no way can we cover that song and make it sound like Smash Mouth,” muses Paul Delisle of Smash Mouth. “We were also concerned about how iconic and how perfect of a song it is and sung by the legend Rick Astley. After reconsidering, we went into the studio to record it, and to our surprise, It sounded awesome and gave us a fresh appreciation for the song. We feel we put the Smash Mouth stamp on it while keeping the original magic, and we really hope everyone likes it, especially Rick.”

There’s no doubt Smash Mouth’s version of “Never Gonna Give You Up” is never gonna let you down, as it’s the perfect sonic libation to accompany all means and methods of summertime fun. Click HERE to listen now.

And that’s not all. Back on May 13, Republic Records released “All Star (Owl City Remix),” Owl City’s bold reimagining of Smash Mouth’s iconic 1999 hit single, on all digital formats. This fresh take on a perennial classic adds a new layer of sunny electronic pep to a song recognized worldwide for its inherently joyful get-up-and-go disposition. Click HERE to listen now.

“Owl City’s remix of “All Star” is a wonderfully creative and unique reimagining of one of our best songs. We Have Always Admired Adam, and it’s an honor to have him remix the mighty ‘All Star’ in his distinctive Owl City sound,” Delisle reveals.

“‘All Star’ is one of my favorite songs of all time, so for me, it was a privilege of a lifetime to create a remix intended to honor the original,” adds Adam Young of Owl City.

“All Star” vaulted Smash Mouth into superstar status. This perpetually catchy earworm of a track, as culled from the band’s triple-platinum June 1999 sophomore album Astro Lounge, ultimately garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Written by the band’s founding and former guitarist Greg Camp, “All Star” not only captured the vibe of the times, but it became an instant singalong smash reflecting its intrinsic relatability across the globe. Initially aligned with the 1999 cult-favorite film Mystery Men and the family-friendly Inspector Gadget, “All Star” graced the opening credits of Shrek two years later, catapulting the song into the stratosphere of best-loved tracks that continue to inspire the pursuit of personal growth. “All Star” has also long since become one of the most popular meme-springboard subjects on record, recently inspiring the #SomebodyOnceToldMe trend on TikTok with over 240K videos created using a clip of the song earlier this year.

Owl City visionary Adam Young not only crafted the equally meme-memorable 7x platinum megahit “Fireflies,” a key track from the artist’s July 2009 sophomore album Ocean Eyes, but he’s also cultivated a wide-ranging recording career steeped in synth-pop, disco, indietronica, European electronica, and a score of other genres — in essence, forging a veritable bouillabaisse of influences into an original sound all his and Owl City’s own. Owl City’s multi-generationally appealing music has also graced a number of animated films and their respective soundtracks, among them being 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph and 2013’s The Croods.

We could all use a little change, and “All Star (Owl City Remix)” breaks the mold with its shining revamp of a timelessly memorable song, making it glitter even more like gold.

Listen to Smash Mouth, Owl City’s “All Star (Owl City Remix)” HERE now.

Thanks to the meteoric emergence of new frontman Zach Goode, the band’s masterful cover of “Never Gonna Give You Up,” and the unabashed triumph of “All Star (Owl City Remix),” it’s quite clear the Summer of Smash Mouth is officially in full swing.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.