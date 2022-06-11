THE CHALLENGE: USA Announces Official Roster of Competing Reality Titans; Series To Premiere On July 6th!

THE CHALLENGE: USA has announced the 28 fan favorites from SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER, THE AMAZING RACE and LOVE ISLAND who will compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives this summer, on THE CHALLENGE: USA, premiering Wednesday, July 6 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Following the Network’s 90-minute premiere, the inaugural broadcast of MTV’s hit reality global franchise will air Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). T.J. Lavin is the host.

The all-star group of players who will take on the new challenge includes SURVIVOR winners Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina, BIG BROTHER winner Xavier Prather, THE AMAZING RACE winner James Wallington and LOVE ISLAND winner Justine Ndiba. Players have proven they can “outwit, outlast and outplay” their competition and “expect the unexpected,” but now, for the first time in THE CHALLENGE history, they will compete in the most grueling mental and physical competitions they have ever faced.

Upon arrival, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. This will not be an easy task, as they will be paired with a randomly selected competitor every episode, making alliances and strategies more difficult than ever. Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts. With the $500,000 grand prize and title of Challenge Champion on the line, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves.

Plus, in addition to the prize money, the cast of THE CHALLENGE: USA will be competing for a spot on THE CHALLENGE: GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP (working title) that will stream exclusively on Paramount+, further highlighting Paramount’s strategy of leveraging its popular franchises across the company’s global platforms.

Following are the players competing on THE CHALLENGE: USA:

• Domenick Abbate, Survivor season 36 runner-up

• Azah Awasum, Big Brother season 23 contestant

• David Alexander, Big Brother seasons 21 and 22 contestant

• Tasha Fox, Survivor seasons 28 and 31 contestant

• Tyson Apostol, Survivor season 27 winner, seasons 18, 20, and 40 contestant

• Kyra Green, Love Island season 1 contestant

• Cashel Barnett, Love Island season 1 contestant

• Alyssa Lopez, Big Brother season 23 contestant

• Ben Driebergen, Survivor season 35 winner, season 40 contestant

• Sarah Lacina, Survivor season 34 winner, seasons 28 and 40 contestant

• Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr., Love Island season 3 contestant

• Tiffany Mitchell, Big Brother season 23 contestant

• Danny McCray, Survivor season 41 contestant

• Justine Ndiba, Love Island season 2 winner

• Enzo Palumbo, Big Brother seasons 12 and 22 contestant

• Cayla Platt, The Amazing Race season 33 contestant

• Xavier Prather, Big Brother season 23 winner

• Cashay Proudfoot, Love Island season 3 contestant

• Leo Temory, The Amazing Race seasons 23, 24, and 31 contestant

• Angela Rummans, Big Brother season 20 contestant

• Javonny Vega, Love Island season 3 contestant

• Shannon St. Clair, Love Island season 3 contestant

• James Wallington, The Amazing Race season 32 winner

• Shan Smith, Survivor season 41 contestant

• Kyland Young, Big Brother season 23 contestant

• Desi Williams, Survivor season 35 contestant

• Derek Xiao, Big Brother season 23 contestant

• Cely Vazquez, Love Island season 2 contestant

MTV’s THE CHALLENGE was the very first reality competition series when it launched on June 1, 1998 and is currently the longest-running reality series in the history of television. THE CHALLENGE: USA is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth serving as executive producers.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

