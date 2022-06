Comedian John Mulaney Announces Additional Dates For His “From Scratch” Tour

Due to overwhelming fan demand, award-winning comedian and writer John Mulaney announced over 30 additional shows to his John Mulaney: From Scratch stand-up tour including stops in San Antonio, TX, Memphis, TN, Colorado Springs, CO, Rochester, NY, Green Bay, WI and more. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicked off on March 11th at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA and has sold out massive venues around North America from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl. Mulaney continues to add more shows including international dates in Canada and Australia.

For more information go to johnmulaney.com.

TICKETS: General on sale for tickets starts Friday, June 17th at 10am local time on ticketmaster.com

JOHN MULANEY: FROM SCRATCH TOUR REMAINING DATES:

Fri Jun 17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Fri Jun 18 — Atlantic City, NJ — Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sat Jun 19 — Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center for the Arts (EARLY SHOW)*

Sat Jun 19 — Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center for the Arts (LATE SHOW)*

Sun Jun 20— Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center for the Arts

Thu Jun 23 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Fri Jun 24 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Sat Jun 25 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 14 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Thu Jul 15 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Sat Jul 16 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Thu Jul 21 — Fort Wayne, IN —Foellinger Theatre

Fri Jul 22 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

Sat Jul 23 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre

Sun Jul 24 — Davenport, IA — RiverCenter Adler Theatre (EARLY SHOW)

Sun Jul 24 — Davenport, IA — RiverCenter Adler Theatre (LATE SHOW)

Thu Jul 28 — Montréal, QC — Salle Wilfred Pelletier – Place des Arts (EARLY SHOW)*

Thu Jul 28 — Montréal, QC — Salle Wilfred Pelletier – Place des Arts (LATE SHOW)*

Fri Jul 29 —Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center*

Sat Jul 30 — Bethlehem, PA — Wind Creek Event Center (EARLY SHOW)*

Sat Jul 30 — Bethlehem, PA — Wind Creek Event Center (LATE SHOW)*

Fri Aug 05 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sat Aug 06 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Aug 10 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre* (EARLY SHOW)

Wed Aug 10 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre* (LATE SHOW)

Thu Aug 11 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

Fri Aug 12 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Sat Aug 13 — Seattle, WA — White River Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 17 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center (EARLY SHOW)

Wed Aug 17 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center (LATE SHOW)

Thu Aug 18 — Dayton, OH — Schuster Performing Arts Center (EARLY SHOW)

Thu Aug 18 — Dayton, OH — Schuster Performing Arts Center (LATE SHOW)

Fri Aug 19 — Madison, WI — Alliant Energy Center

Sat Aug 20 — Milwaukee, WI — Fisherv Forum

Sun Aug 21 — Indianapolis, IN — TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Thu Aug 25 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium*

Fri Aug 26 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium* (EARLY SHOW)

Fri Aug 26 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium* (LATE SHOW)

Sun Aug 28 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium*

Thu Sep 08 — East Lansing, MI — Wharton Center (EARLY SHOW)

Thu Sep 08 — East Lansing, MI — Wharton Center (LATE SHOW)

Fri Sep 09 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre (EARLY SHOW)

Fri Sep 09 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre (LATE SHOW)

Sat Sep 10 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Sep 11 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre (EARLY SHOW)

Sun Sep 11 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre (LATE SHOW)

Thu Sep 15 — Reno, NV — Reno Events Center — JUST ADDED

Fri Sep 16 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena* — JUST ADDED

Sat Sep 17 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion — JUST ADDED

Thu Sep 22 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena*

Fri Sep 23 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Sep 24 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Sun Sep 25 — University Park, PA — Bryce Jordan Center*

Thu Oct 06 — Tulsa, OK — River Spirit Casino Resort* — JUST ADDED

Fri Oct 07 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center — JUST ADDED

Sat Oct 08 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum — JUST ADDED

Sun Oct 09 — Baton Rouge, LA — Raising Canes River Center — JUST ADDED

Wed Oct 12 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre* — JUST ADDED

Thu Oct 13 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre* — JUST ADDED

Fri Oct 14 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place* — JUST ADDED

Sat Oct 15 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome* — JUST ADDED

Fri Oct 21 — Tucson, AZ — Tucson Arena — JUST ADDED

Sat Oct 22 — El Paso, TX — Abraham Chavez Theatre — JUST ADDED

Sun Oct 23 — Colorado Springs, CO — Broadmoor World Arena — JUST ADDED

Mon Oct 24 — Boulder, CO — Macky Auditorium Concert Hall* — JUST ADDED

Thu Nov 3 — Ottawa, ON — TD Place Arena* — JUST ADDED

Fri Nov 4 — Halifax, NS — Scotiabank Centre* — JUST ADDED

Sat Nov 5 — Moncton, NB — Avenir Centre* — JUST ADDED

Sun Nov 6 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens* — JUST ADDED

Wed Nov 09 — Rochester, NY — Kodak Center — JUST ADDED

Thu Nov 10 — Poughkeepsie, NY — MJN Convention Center — JUST ADDED

Fri Nov 11 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena (New York Comedy Festival Date) — JUST ADDED

Sat Nov 12 — Providence, RI — Providence Performing Arts Center* — JUST ADDED

Fri Nov 18 — Boise, ID — Idaho Central Arena — JUST ADDED

Sat Nov 19 — Green Bay, WI — Weidner Center for the Performing Arts — JUST ADDED

Sun Nov 20 — Springfield, IL — UIS Performing Arts Center

Fri Dec 02 — Estero, FL — Hertz Arena — JUST ADDED

Sat Dec 03 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre — JUST ADDED

Wed Feb 8 – Adelaide, SA, Australia – AEC Arena – JUST ADDED

Fri Feb 10 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – JUST ADDED

Sat Feb 11 – Sydney, NSW, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena – JUST ADDED

Sun Feb 12 – Brisbane, QLD, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – JUST ADDED

* Not a Live Nation Date

About John Mulaney

John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian.

Currently, Mulaney’s 2021-2022 John Mulaney: From Scratch tour has sold out massive venues around North America from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl and he continues to add more shows.

In 2018, John Mulaney traveled the United States with sold out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special; In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career;” In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.”

John Mulaney has been invited to host?Saturday Night Live?five times. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent. He has written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew. In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated musical variety special? John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix.

He’s also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway.? The duo have since release a Netflix special of the same name, as well as Oh, Hello: The P’dcast, based off their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

