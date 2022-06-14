PAPA ROACH Release Music Video For “No Apologies”

PAPA ROACH have shared the music video for “No Apologies”, picking up where their 2017 hit single “HELP” left off. The heartwarming release brings some familiar faces back to the screen to finish a beautiful story of forgiveness and love just in time for Father’s Day.

“Life is art. Art is life. We continue to blur the lines. The video for no apologies is an expression of love and forgiveness. A story we can all learn and grow from. I know I did. Its real. Its raw. Its life. A must see,” shares front man Jacoby Shaddix on today’s video release.

“No Apologies” is pulled from Papa Roach’s recently released eleventh studio album EGO TRIP. An album that sprouted almost by mistake in the throes of a global lockdown, its seeds were planted when the quartet entered a COVID-secure mansion in Temecula, California in the summer of 2020.

What started as an escape and an exercise in keeping the creative juices flowing, in a world that had completely ground to a halt, quickly grew into something bigger. Purposeful, provocative, and just the right side of the line between confident and cocky (“I really hope [the album title] stops a few people in their tracks” cackles front man Jacoby Shaddix), EGO TRIP is Papa Roach – completed by guitarist Jerry Horton, bassist Tobin Esperance and drummer Tony Palermo – at its boldest and most brilliant.

Fans can stream and purchase EGO TRIP today at https://paparoach.lnk.to/egotrip.

Papa Roach will be hitting the road on the co-headline Rockzilla Summer Tour featuring very special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Kicking off in East Providence, RI on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Bold Point Pavilion, the Rockzilla Tour will include 24 cities across the US before finishing on August 31 in Nashville, TN at the Municipal Auditorium.

“We’re thrilled to bring an absolutely packed line up – an evening of non-stop rock, to some amazing cities this summer,” shares Papa Roach front man Jacoby Shaddix. “We haven’t been to some of these cities in a long time…Only right that we celebrate with these amazing bands, who all are bringing heat of their own!”

Papa Roach will also be appearing at this year’s Inkcarceration and Aftershock Festivals. A full list of tour dates is below with more information available here.

Festival Appearances:

July 15 – Mansfield, OH – Incarceration Festival

October 8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach & Falling in Reverse with Special Guest Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves

July 27 – East Providence, RI – Bold Point Pavilion

July 29 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

July 30 – Gilford, NH – Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 31 -Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Aug 2 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

Aug 3 – Middletown, NY – Summerstage At OCFS

Aug 4 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater At Lakeview

Aug 6 – Bay City, MI – Veteran’s Memorial Park

Aug 7 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

Aug 9 – Sturgis, SD – Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Aug 10 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

Aug 12 – Sioux City, IA – Hard Rock Casino Battery Park

Aug 13 – Dubuque, IA – Q Casino Backwaters Stage

Aug 14 – Green Bay, WI – Capital Credit Union Park

Aug 16 – Mankato, MN – Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

Aug 19 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Aug 20 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Aug 21 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Aug 23 – Irvine, CA – Fivepoint Amphitheater

Aug 25 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Aug 27 – El Paso, TX – Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Aug 29 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amp

Aug 30 – Little Rock, AR – First Security Amphitheater

Aug 31 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

About Papa Roach

Papa Roach are two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling leaders in Alternative Hard Rock music, who in 2020 celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their iconic album “INFEST”. 20 years into their career, the band continue to have global success.

